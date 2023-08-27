India a trusted global supply chain partner: Key takeaways from PM Modi's B20 address

PM Modi at B20 Summit. (Image: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a keynote address at the B20 Summit in Delhi on August 27, marking the final day of the three-day G20 business forum gathering, which is set to conclude this evening.

PM Modi emphasized the importance of a balanced producer-consumer relationship, both nationally and globally. He also called for global responsibility regarding the availability of rare earth metals to prevent potential forms of colonialism. Furthermore, he suggested transforming Consumer Rights Day into Consumer Care Day and proposed dedicating a day each year to focus on consumers. Lastly, he advocated for the establishment of a global framework for cryptocurrencies and artificial intelligence to address concerns related to skills and de-skilling.

Here are the key takeaways from his addressal:

Green energy focus:

The government's focus on green energy was highlighted, particularly in terms of replicating the success achieved in solar energy with the emerging concept of green hydrogen.

Festive season and lunar landing:

Prime Minister Modi highlighted the start of India's festive season, attributing it to the successful lunar landing of Chandrayaan-3 on August 23rd.

Global supply chain role:

Modi emphasized India's significance in ensuring an efficient global supply chain, highlighting its potential impact on international trade and logistics.

Celebration mode:

PM Modi welcomed business leaders to India during a time of celebration and optimism, underscoring the positive atmosphere in the country.

African Union in G20:

The Prime Minister announced India's invitation to the African Union to become a permanent member of the G20, signalling India's commitment to global cooperation.

Also Read: B20 India Summit| Global executives discuss customized ESG solutions for emerging economies

B20 presidency transition:

PM Modi's address occurred as India handed over the B20 presidency to Brazil, signifying a shift in leadership within this influential dialogue platform.

Vaccine production and pandemic impact:

PM Modi credited India with significantly boosting vaccine production, leading to the saving of millions of lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Face of industry 4.0:India was portrayed as a prominent figure in the Industry 4.0 revolution, reflecting its role in shaping the technological future and growth on a global scale.

Dependence on business future:The Prime Minister emphasized that the future of global growth was intertwined with the future of business, suggesting the importance of innovation and commerce.

Sustainable growth:The speech underscored India's commitment to sustainable growth, both environmentally and economically, positioning the nation as a key player in shaping a greener and more prosperous future.

An integrated approach to cryptocurrencies:PM Modi advocated for an integrated approach to addressing cryptocurrency-related issues, reflecting the need for comprehensive solutions.