Last Updated : Sep 11, 2018 12:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In video statement, absconding Mehul Choksi calls ED’s allegations ‘false and baseless’

The fugitive jeweller also claimed that he did not get any response from authorities after his passport was suspended

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a series of video statements, fugitive jeweller Mehul Choksi has termed allegations levelled against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as “false and baseless”.

In a 15-second video posted by news agency ANI, Choksi said, “All allegations levelled by the ED are false and baseless. They have attached all my properties illegally without there being any basis of the same.”

“The passport authorities revoked my passport altogether, in view of which I was immobilised on February 16. I received an email from the passport office which said my passport had been suspended due to reasons of security threat to India on February 20,” Choksi said in the second video.

The absconding jeweller said, “I sent an email to the regional passport office Mumbai requesting them to revoke the suspension of my passport. However, I did not receive any replay from the regional passport office.”

“Further, the regional passport office did not give any explanation as on my passport had been suspended and how I was a threat to India,” he added.

On September 10, it was reported that the ED has sent a reminder to the Interpol about its application seeking a red corner notice against Choksi in connection with the alleged Rs 14,357-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) money laundering case.

Choksi is a diamond jewellery businessman and the maternal uncle of Nirav Modi, the main accused in India's biggest financial scam.

The Interpol, till now, has issued RCNs against Nirav Modi, his brother Neeshal, sister Purvi, his executives Subhash Parab and Mihir R Bhansali.
First Published on Sep 11, 2018 12:55 pm

