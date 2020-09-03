Class 11 student dies by suicide due to pressure of online classes

A Class 11 student in Tamil Nadu has died by suicide over not being able to deal with the pressure of online classes, which are running due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The student, named Vikrapandi, was studying in a school in Trichy but returned home in the Theni district after the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. After his online classes began, he started facing problems in following lessons digitally, reported India Today.

According to the report, he told his family about his struggle with online classes and that it was difficult for him to understand lessons.

Vikrapandi was facing “severe issues” in understanding his syllabus in virtual classes, said the report. Gradually, he got scared that he would be unable to fulfil his parents’ dreams of educating him, it said.

When he could not cope with this stress, he decided to hang himself when his parents went out for work, the report said. His relatives immediately rushed to the hospital but his life could not be saved.

This is not the first where a student committed suicide after failing to cope with the pressure of online lessons. In June, a class nine Dalit student in Kerala allegedly committed suicide by setting herself afire over not being able to attend online classes as she did not have a smartphone.

According to senior police sources, the 14-year old Devika died by suicide. Her grandmother said Devika was upset and depressed as she was unable to attend the digital class.

Besides online classes, there are several other reasons for students committing suicide. For instance, in August, a Class 10 student allegedly ended his life in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore with his relative claiming that the boy was under pressure from the school to pay outstanding fees.

Harendra Singh Gurjar (15) was found hanging at his house in Mahalaxmi Nagar, the police said. He was living with his brother-in-law Dilip Singh Gurjar, who claimed that the authorities at the private school where Harendra studied were pressuring him to pay fees, due to which the boy was under stress.