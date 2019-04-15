App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2019 03:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IMD predicts near-normal monsoon, at 96% of long period average

IMD said El Nino conditions are prevailing over the equator, but expects the same to weaken throughout the monsoon season, which lasts between June and September

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) expects southwest monsoon to near-normal and at 96 percent of its long period average, with an error of plus or minus five percent. It sees the rainfall 'well distributed', which will be beneficial to farmers in the ensuing Kharif season.

Monsoon in India is considered to be normal when the LPA is between 96 percent and 104 percent. LPA is the average rainfall between 1951 and 2000, which is 89 cm. Anything between 90 percent and 95 percent of LPA falls under the 'below normal' category.

In terms of probability, the Met Department sees a 39 percent chance of a near-normal monsoon, 32 percent scope of a below-normal monsoon, 10 percent chance of an above normal monsoon and 17 percent scope of deficient rainfall.

IMD said El Nino conditions are prevailing over the equator, but expects the same to weaken throughout the monsoon season, which lasts between June and September. This will lead to the possibility of a normal monsoon. These rains are a crucial source of water supply for agriculture. Nearly 75 percent of India's annual rainfall occurs during these four months.

related news

El Nino is a weather phenomenon which causes a rise in temperature in the equatorial Pacific Ocean, leading to disruption in wind patterns and thus impacting rainfall in India.

Earlier this month, Skymet Weather Services, a private Indian weather forecaster, recently revised its February prediction of a normal monsoon and said there was a 55 percent probability of about 30 percent deficit in rainfall.

Though the IMD's second stage monsoon forecast is expected in the last week of May, it sees 'very less chance for rainfall to be above normal or in excess'.

Monsoons have a strong correlation of 76 percent with the country's food production and agriculture forms around 15 percent of India's GDP.

Equity markets also seem to react in line with monsoon predictions in the immediate short term. Deficit monsoon expectations have led to a muted or negative performance and normal to above average monsoon brings an uptick in the next day's trade. But, this movement is seen to be temporary and does not suggest any trend.
First Published on Apr 15, 2019 03:31 pm

tags #Current Affairs #IMD #India #Monsoon 2019

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

World Cup 2019 India Squad: Rishabh Pant, Ambati Rayudu out, Dinesh Ka ...

Shah Rukh Khan as Iron Man, Katrina Kaif as Black Widow: Bollywood act ...

Exclusive: Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara come together for Netflix's ...

Bharat Poster: Salman Khan looks promising in his elderly look from th ...

Game of Thrones 8 premiere episode written update: Jon Snow and Daener ...

Saaho: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s chemistry is too hot to handle ...

Exclusive: Rani Mukerji’s brother makes film on bipolar disorder; sp ...

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are picking up projects that they can s ...

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 1 Review: Sansa Stark looks confident ...

Viral Photo of Sambit Patra Kneeling on Pakistan Turns Out to be Fake

Mercedes-Benz Maker Daimler Faces Probe Over New Cheating Software

India Successfully Test Fires 1,000-km Range Sub-Sonic Cruise Missile ...

Game of Thrones S8 E2 Preview: The White Walkers Are Here, Where are t ...

Child Rights Panel Seeks Report From District Magistrates After Minors ...

Maisie Williams: Even if Game of Thrones is the Greatest Thing I Ever ...

Game of Thrones Season 8: Best Ways to Avoid Spoilers

TS Intermediate Results 2019: When and Where to Check Your Telangana I ...

NASA Invites People to Share Picture on Earth Day

How new ITR forms for FY18-19 notified by the Income Tax department wi ...

Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha elections 2019: Aggressive Congress chief minis ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Why is Prime Minister Modi so obsessed with ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

GoT season 8 episode 1 review: Final season kicks off with an uneven ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends higher, Nifty near 11,700; Tata Motors surge ...

It's The Economy: Sharp fall in private sector investments, exports la ...

Brokerages bullish on TCS post Q4 results; should you buy?

Mutual funds, rating agencies and the folly of loans against promoter ...

In Thiruvananthapuram, BJP's hopes lie in Sabarimala factor, support f ...

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1 review: A How To Train Your Dragon ...

EC crackdown on poll code violations unmistakable, but more gumption n ...

Jet Airways crisis: Crucial day for airline as lenders meet today; fin ...

Julian Assange will cooperate with Swedish authorities regarding rape ...

Premier League: Unstoppable Liverpool continue resurgence as toothless ...

In 'Daani, The Generous One', Krishan Chandar writes of shared hunger ...

Fashioning the dancing body: Tracing the evolution of the Bharatanatya ...

Huawei P30 Pro review: Complete package with a giant leap for smartpho ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.