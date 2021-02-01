MARKET NEWS

ICAI Final Result 2020 declared @icai.org; here's how to check, toppers list and other details

The results have been declared for both old and new course. Students who have appeared for the exams can check their results on icaiexam.icai.org, icai.nic.in.

Moneycontrol News
February 01, 2021 / 09:06 PM IST

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the results of the CA final exams on February. The results have been declared for both old and new course. Both the exams were conducted in November. Students who have appeared for the exams can check their results on icaiexam.icai.org, icai.nic.in.

Along with individual results, the All India merit list, up to rank 50 is also available.

In the new course, Komal Kishor Jain from Mumbai secured the highest marks with 75 percent whereas, Essakiraj A from Salem in Tamil Nadu secured the top rank with 69.13 percent marks in the old course, as per the Indian Express report.

The second rank was secured by Chennai’s Sripriya R with 62.63 percent marks in the old scheme. In the new scheme, Mudit Agrawal from Surat with 73.63 percent marks secured the second rank.

Mayank Singh secured third position with 61.13 percent marks in the old course. In the new course, Rajvi Bhadresh Nathvani secured the third position with 73.38 percent marks.

The total number of students to qualify as CA in the new course are 5,392 whereas in the old course, 5,675 students qualified, it further reported.

It also reported the pass percentage of both the courses. In the old course group-I, 17.84 percent of students passed the exam while in group-II 31.77 percent passed.

In the new course group-I, 12.84 percent students passed and in group-II 30.97 percent passed.

Here's how students can check their results/merit list:


  • Visit the official website icai.org




  • Select on Final (Old) /Final (New) whichever is applicable




  • Enter ICAI roll number and pin code or registration number




  • Your result will display on screen.




  • Students who have qualified must keep a printout of their result.



Students can also check their results through SMS by sending CAFNLOLD (space) six digit Final examination roll number to 57575  for the old course and CAFNLNEW (space) six digit Final examination roll number to 57575  for the new course.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #education #exams #ICAI #ICAI result #India #Institute of Chartered Accountants of India
first published: Feb 1, 2021 09:06 pm

