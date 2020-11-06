IBPS Clerk Application Form 2020: Application closes on November 6, check here for details

IBPS Clerk 2020 application form window that was reopened for fresh candidates will close on November 6. Interested candidates can apply on IBPS official website ibps.in.

The IBPS Clerk 2020 notification was released on September 1 and the application process earlier was conducted till September 23, but later it was extended for those candidates who could not apply earlier and who attained eligibility in terms of educational qualification by November 6.

Candidates who wanted to appear for the preliminary exams of IBPS Clerk 2020 could apply again from October 23-November 6. The last date of editing, payment of fees, printing the IPBS Clerk 2020 application form is also November 6.

The preliminary exams will be conducted online on December 5, 12, and 13. Candidates who clear the preliminary exams can then apply for the IBPS Clerk 2020 mains exam which will be held on February 28, 2021. After this, the candidates will have to appear for interview round.

The IBPS clerk recruitment exam is being conducted to fill 2,557 vacancies. The recruitment will be done in the following banks - Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank, and Punjab & Sind Bank.

The age restriction for the candidates applying for the position is between 20 and 28 years, but for the reserved categories candidates, there is age relaxation in the upper age limit.

Here's how to fill IBPS Clerk Application Form 2020:

Click on the IBPS Clerk 2020 application form link ibps.in.

Candidates need to register for the exam using basic details like name, email address, and contact number.

After registration, candidates will get their application number and password. Login to your account and enter basic details like academic, communication, personal details in the required boxes.

Upload the required documents. Candidates will be required to upload their photograph, signature, left hand thumb impression and a hand-written declaration in the required specifications.

Next, candidates will have to enter their educational qualifications and details.

Preview your application form to check if their are any errors.

Pay the required application fee as per your category in online mode. the application fee for the reserved catergory is Rs 100 while for others it is Rs 600.

Download and take a print of the confirmation page and your application form for future use.