'I was muted during Justice Arun Mishra's farewell,' SC Bar Association President, Dushyant Dave to CJI

Senior Advocate and President of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Dushyant Dave on September 2 expressed disappointment for allegedly not being allowed to speak on behalf of Supreme Court Bar Association at the farewell to the outgoing Justice Arun Mishra.

Dave in his letter to Chief Justice of India, Sharad Arvind Bobde said it was an “affront to the Bar and to him personally" and that he will never again participate in any function being organised by the Supreme Court.

Dave said that he got a link through WhatsApp in the morning of September 2 to join online the ceremonial bench of the Chief Justice of India at 12.30 PM which he accepted.

He said after connecting he was told that the video and audio were working and he could hear the proceedings clearly. He even heard KK Venugopal (A-G) speak at function

But he said, he expected he would be asked to speak after the A-G, instead Shivaji Jadhav, President of SC Advocates on Record Association (SCORA) was requested to speak.

“For some unknown reasons , I was being disconnected again and again but I persisted and re-joined each time. I saw and heard Shri Jadhav fully and at the end of his address again I was not requested to speak though Shri Jadhav has acknowledged my presence in his address,” the letter said.

Dave said when he asked the Secretary General through a WhatsApp message about the reasons for him being kept ‘mute’, he was informed that the Registrar was looking into it. But, he said, by the time it was too late and he exited.

“The entire episode leaves much to be desired on the part of this great Institution . The whole attempt was to prevent me from addressing on behalf of the SCBA and its EC , after having invited and invitation having been accepted . This was clearly an affront to the Bar and to me personally,” Dave said.

“While you may have done so fearing that I might say something unpleasant ,let me tell you exactly what I was to say which I had written down ,” Dave shared his thought that he said he would have expressed during the event.

“My Lord the Chief Justice , May I have permission to say few words on behalf of the SCBA and the EC on the retirement of Justice Arun Mishra ?

“On behalf of the SCBA , the EC and Myself , I wish you Justice Mishra happiness and bliss in remainder of your long life which by all accounts will be as fruitful and rewarding as it has been . May I pray to Lord Mahabaleshwar to bless you with strength to introspect and stir up your Conscience. This was to be my message,” Dave said

Dave said the whole episode showed the Supreme Court had come to such levels where the Judges are afraid of the Bar.

“I am personally deeply saddened by this events and will never again participate in any function being organised by the Supreme Court till my term is over in December,” he said.