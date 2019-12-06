Hyderabad encounter horrifying, cannot kill people because you want to: Maneka Gandhi

"Jo bhi hua hai bohot bhayanak hua hai is desh ke liye (What happened was horrifying for the country)... You cannot kill people because you want to. You cannot take law in your hands, they (accused) would have been hanged by court anyhow," the former union women and child development minister told reporters in Parliament complex.
BJP leader Maneka Gandhi on Friday slammed the Uttar Pradesh police for the killing of four men accused in the Telangana gangrape-murder case and said it set a "horrifying" precedent for the country."Jo bhi hua hai bohot bhayanak hua hai is desh ke liye (What happened was horrifying for the country)... You cannot kill people because you want to. You cannot take law in your hands, they (accused) would have been hanged by court anyhow," the former union women and child development minister told reporters in Parliament complex.
First Published on Dec 6, 2019 12:12 pm