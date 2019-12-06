App
Last Updated : Dec 06, 2019 12:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hyderabad rape and murder case: All four accused killed in encounter with police

The charred body of the 25-year old woman veterinarian was found under a culvert at Shadnagar near here on the morning of November 28 a day after she went missing.

All four people accused in the gruesome gang-rape and murder of a veterinarian in Telangana have been killed in an encounter with the police.

The encounter took place around 3.30 am on Friday morning. The police had taken the accused to the scene for reconstruction of the crime when they tried to flee, reports stated.

Senior Police officials have arrived at the site of the encounter.

"The four accused were killed in an encounter with the police," Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said.

The four men, all lorry workers, aged between 20 and 24, were arrested on November 29 for allegedly raping and killing the woman by smothering her and later burning her body. They were in remanded to 7 days' judicial custody.

They were taken to the crime scene in the morning on December 6 by the police as part of the investigation, a source said.

"They fired upon the police team and we retaliated in self-defence. Two of our men are also injured in the incident," the source told PTI.

The gang rape-and-murder triggered a nation-wide outrage with the public and lawmakers demanding speedy punishment to the perpetrators.

The charred body of the 25-year old vet was found under a culvert at Shadnagar near here on the morning of November 28 a day after she went missing.

First Published on Dec 6, 2019 08:11 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

