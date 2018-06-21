Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a 10-digit alphanumeric number individually allotted to each citizen by the Income Tax Department of India. The widespread usage and application of PAN have made it one of the most important documents for anyone who wishes to be a part of a thriving economy.

So if you have applied for a new PAN card or have asked for the reprint of the original copy, then you are probably wondering how do you track the status of the application. Luckily for you, the government provides three alternatives — SMS facility, telephone call and online tracking.

Both National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and UTI Infrastructure Technology and Services Limited (UTIITSL), which are authorised by the Government of India to issue PAN cards, lets you track the application status online. The process is fairly simple and the only requirement is the application number that is sent to you via email, once the application form is submitted.

How to check PAN Card application status online (NSDL)

Visit the NSDL PAN application status tracking page. Select the application type.Enter the acknowledgement number in the field below application type (this number is sent to you via email by NSDL on completion of the application form).Enter captcha code.

Press submit to view the status of your PAN card.

How to check PAN Card application status online (UTIITSL)