Home isolation allowed for mildly symptomatic patients in Mumbai, period reduced to 7 days

Authorities said they were keeping an eye on a new strain of the Delta variant of the virus which is also spreading in England, but believed existing vaccines could cope with it. (Image: Reuters)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday said the COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms can stay in home isolation instead of institutional quarantine or hospital.

Amid an exponential rise in cases in Mumbai, the BMC also reduced the minimum period of home isolation to seven days from the earlier 14 days.

According to fresh guidelines issued by the BMC on Thursday night, home isolation will continue for at least seven days from testing positive. It can end after the patient does not report fever for three days in a row.

"There is no need for re-testing after the home isolation period is over," said the guidelines, mainly based on the union government’s guidelines about home quarantine issued on January 5, 2022.

High risk contacts of COVID-19 patients will be home quarantined for 7 days. "Asymptomatic low-risk contacts of infected individuals need not undergo COVID test," said the guidelines.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Home isolation guidelines will be applicable to COVID-19 patients who have been clinically assessed as "mild or asymptomatic". Asymptomatic patients are those whose infection has been confirmed but who are not experiencing any symptoms, and have oxygen saturation at room air of more than 93 per cent.

"Clinically assigned mild cases are patients with upper respiratory tract symptoms with or without fever, without shortness of breath and having oxygen saturation at room air of more than 93 per cent," the guidelines added.

Patients eligible for home isolation but not having requisite facilities at their residence (for lack of space or other reasons) will be shifted to designated CCC2 (COVID Care center-2).

At home, a caregiver (ideally someone who has completed COVID-19 vaccination) should be available to provide care on 24×7 basis. Senior citizens and those with co-morbid conditions will only be allowed home isolation after proper evaluation by the treating Medical Officer or Doctor.

"Patients suffering from immuno-compromised status (HIV patients, transplant recipients, those undergoing cancer therapy, etc.) are not recommended for home isolation and shall only be allowed home isolation after proper evaluation by the treating Medical Officer/Doctor," the guidelines said.

The home isolation period for the patients and close contacts was 14 days earlier. The city reported more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.