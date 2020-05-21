App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 11:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here's a list of trains that Indian Railways will start running from June 1

The Ministry of Railways on May 19 had announced that starting June 1, it will operate 200 non-air conditioned, second class, passenger trains daily.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian Railways has released a list of 200 passenger trains that it will start operating starting June 1. The bookings for these trains will begin on May 21, from 10 am onwards.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

Close

All passengers will be screened before boarding and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the train.

On arrival at their destination, the passengers will have to adhere to strict health protocols as prescribed by the destination state or union territory.

In a statement the railway ministry said, "All passengers must download and use the Aarogya Setu application and passengers are advised to travel light".

Also read: Railways releases list of 200 trains that will run from June 1 onwards

Here is a list of trains that will be allowed to run from June 1:

Train Time Table 21052020

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 21, 2020 11:07 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways #railways

