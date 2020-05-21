Here's a list of trains that Indian Railways will start running from June 1

Indian Railways has released a list of 200 passenger trains that it will start operating starting June 1. The bookings for these trains will begin on May 21, from 10 am onwards.

The Ministry of Railways on May 19 had announced that starting June 1, it will operate 200 non-air conditioned, second class, passenger trains daily.

All passengers will be screened before boarding and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the train.

On arrival at their destination, the passengers will have to adhere to strict health protocols as prescribed by the destination state or union territory.

In a statement the railway ministry said, "All passengers must download and use the Aarogya Setu application and passengers are advised to travel light".

Here is a list of trains that will be allowed to run from June 1:

