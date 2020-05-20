Railways releases list of 200 trains that will run from June 1 onwards

Indian Railways has released the list of 200 passenger trains that it will start operating starting June 1. The bookings for these trains will begin on May 21, from 10 am onwards.

The Ministry of Railways on May 19 had announced that starting June 1, it will operate 200 non-air conditioned, second class, passenger trains daily.

"Ministry of Railways in consultation with Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided that train services on Indian Railways shall be further partially restored from 1st June 2020," ANI said in a report.

Earlier today, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also announced a calibrated commencement of domestic flights from May 25 onwards.

