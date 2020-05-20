App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 20, 2020 11:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Railways releases list of 200 trains that will run from June 1 onwards

The bookings for these trains will begin on May 21, from 10 am onwards.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Indian Railways has released the list of 200 passenger trains that it will start operating starting June 1. The bookings for these trains will begin on May 21, from 10 am onwards.

The Ministry of Railways on May 19 had announced that starting June 1, it will operate 200 non-air conditioned, second class, passenger trains daily.

"Ministry of Railways in consultation with Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided that train services on Indian Railways shall be further partially restored from 1st June 2020," ANI said in a report.

Close

Earlier today, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also announced a calibrated commencement of domestic flights from May 25 onwards.

related news

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 20, 2020 10:52 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Indian Railways

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus wrap May 20: Domestic flights to resume from May 25; Trump blames China's 'incompetence' for pandemic

Coronavirus wrap May 20: Domestic flights to resume from May 25; Trump blames China's 'incompetence' for pandemic

Coronavirus pandemic | Delhi Police will notify traffic violators via SMS, speed post now

Coronavirus pandemic | Delhi Police will notify traffic violators via SMS, speed post now

Coronavirus Lockdown 4.0: Traffic jams in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai as restrictions ease

Coronavirus Lockdown 4.0: Traffic jams in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai as restrictions ease

most popular

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.