Healthcare workers feel used as ‘guinea pigs’, hesitate to take Covaxin: Report

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin was granted restricted emegency use approval in 'clinical trial mode' on January 2.

India has launched the world’s biggest vaccination drive while approving two COVID-19 vaccines - Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Oxford/AstraZeneca stable being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) -- for emergency use in the country.

However, many vaccine recipients are hesitant to roll up their sleeves for a jab of the indigenously-developed Covaxin, which received the approval for emergency use when it was still under "clinical trial mode", says a survey report by The Times of India.

According to the TOI survey, some healthcare workers had a general feeling that they were being used as “guinea pigs” by administering Covaxin.

The survey, conducted in six cities, further says that nowhere the percentage of healthcare workers going for the Covaxin reached 50 percent.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the vaccination drive with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs on January 16.

Till January 19, Patna and Jaipur clocked the highest percentage of healthcare workers going for the Covaxin shot (49) while Mumbai and Delhi were at 31 percent and 33 percent, respectively, said the report.

“There is some hesitancy in taking Covaxin. We have seen some outright refusal too,” Dr Lalit Sankhe, nodal officer for Covaxin at Mumbai’s Sir JJ Hospital, told the publication.

Sir JJ Hospital is the only centre in Mumbai with Covaxin.

In Delhi, there was a “little higher hesitancy for Covaxin due to lack of efficacy data,” said the report citing doctors.

In the national capital, Covaxin is being administered in six central government-run hospitals while Covishield is being given in all state-run and private hospitals. This has led to confusion and dissatisfaction among healthcare workers, the report suggested.