COVID-19 impact | Haryana govt cuts syllabus for Class 10 and 12 by 30%

Representative image.

The Haryana government has made a decision to reduce the syllabus prescribed for students of secondary and senior secondary in the state by 30 percent in the upcoming academic session 2021-2022.

Board President Jagbir Singh, while announcing the decision, said that it was made keeping in mind that schools were unable to open due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and that education was disrupted as a result, ANI reported.

School principals and students can download this new uploaded syllabus and ensure to prepare for the examinations, according to the reduced syllabus.

Notably, the Haryana government isn't alone in reaching a decision to reduce portions for students amid the pandemic. On July 5, The Central Board of Second Education (CBSE) said that it will also rationalise the syllabus for classes 10 and 12 for the 2021-22 academic season.

CBSE and ISC Class 12 board exams for 2021 were cancelled on June 1. The students will now be marked based on the new assessment criteria to be decided by the two boards.

Under the new policy, the academic session will be divided into two terms with 50 percent syllabus in each term. This decision was done to increase the probability of having a board-conducted classes X and XII examinations at the end of the academic session.