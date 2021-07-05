CBSE to rationalise syllabus for Class 10, 12 for 2021-22

File image

The Central Board of Second Education (CBSE) today said that it will rationalise the syllabus for classes 10 and 12 for the 2021-22 academic season.

A notification by CBSE said that this decision has been taken in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the new policy, the academic session will be divided into two terms with 50 percent syllabus in each term.

Here, CBSE said that a systematic approach will be taken by looking into the interconnectivity of the subjects by experts. The Board will conduct an exam at the end of each term on the basis of the bifurcated syllabus.

This is done to increase the probability of having a board-conducted classes X and XII examinations at the end of the academic session.

CBSE said in its circular that efforts will be made to ensure that the internal assessment and practical/project work is more credible.

Schools will also use alternative academic calendar and inputs from NCERT on the curriculum, added CBSE.

When it comes to the internal assessment, CBSE said that for Classes 9-10, there would be three periodic tests, student enrichment, portfolio and practical work/listening activities.

For Classes 11-12, the internal assessment throughout the year would include unit tests, exploratory activities/practical/projects.

The schools have been given the responsibility to create a student profile for all assessments done in the year and retain these records in an electronic format.

CBSE will provide sample assessments, question banks and teacher training material so that the internal assessments are reliable and credible.

On June 17, the CBSE had told the SC that it will take into account the students' scores in Classes 10, 11 and 12 to arrive at the final marksheet for Class 12 board exams 2021.