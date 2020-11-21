G20 Summit: PM Modi calls for coordinated global efforts to fight COVID-19 pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 21 attended the 15th G20 Summit chaired by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, under the theme 'Realising the Opportunities of 21st Century for All', via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister highlighted that coordinated global efforts will lead to faster recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic is the biggest challenge the world is facing since World War-II and is an important turning point in the history of humanity, Prime Minister Modi said at the summit.

PM Modi said "Work from Anywhere" is a new normal in the post-COVID world and urged for the creation of a virtual G20 secretariat.

Had a very fruitful discussion with G20 leaders. Coordinated efforts by the largest economies of the world will surely lead to faster recovery from this pandemic. Thanked Saudi Arabia for hosting the Virtual Summit. #G20RiyadhSummit

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 21, 2020

He also thanked Saudi Arabia for hosting the virtual summit on Twitter.

Prime Minster Modi highlighted the "need for a a new global index based on talent, technology, transparency and trusteeship".



At the #G20 Summit, I put forward a need to develop a new global index based on talent, technology, transparency and trusteeship towards the planet. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 21, 2020





Multi-skilling and re-skilling to build a talent pool will enhance dignity and resilience of our workers. Value of new technologies should be measured by their benefit to humanity. #G20RiyadhSummit

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 21, 2020

"Multi-skilling and re-skilling to build a talent pool will enhance dignity and resilience of our workers," he said, adding that the value of these new technologies should be measured by their benefit to humanity.



We offered India's IT prowess to further develop digital facilities for efficient functioning of the #G20. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 21, 2020

--With inputs from PTI