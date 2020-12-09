Farmers' protest | Narendra Singh Tomar proposes amendments in farm laws: Report

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at border points in New Delhi for two weeks, demanding a repeal of the three laws recently passed by the Centre.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has prepared a proposal of amendments to three farm laws in the wake of widespread farmers' protest, CNBC-TV18 reported.

The proposed amendments will be sent to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for review, sources told the news channel.

According to the report, here are the major points of the draft amendment:

> The government to continue minimum support price (MSP)

> Major amendment in Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Act

> Private players will have have to register

> The government will give rights to farmers to approach courts

> Proposal to constitute fast-track courts

> The government to approve proposal of tax on private players

On December 8, Shah had held talks with representatives of some farmers groups, but failed to break the deadlock.

The Centre has said a complete withdrawal of the laws will not be done, but said it is open to amendments.

The Centre has held five rounds of talks so far, but failed to break the impasse. A sixth round, scheduled for December 9, has been cancelled.



जरूर जानें, कृषि कानून का ये सच...

- कृषि कानून एम एस पी सिस्टम और ए पी एम सी मंडियों को प्रभावित नहीं करते हैं। - किसान फसल उगाने से पहले ही उपज के दाम तय कर सकते हैं। - खरीदारों को समय पर भुगतान करना होगा वरना क़ानूनी कारवाही का सामना करना पडेगा।#Aatmanirbharkrishi pic.twitter.com/5SQjOeRZWA — Narendra Singh Tomar (@nstomar) December 9, 2020

Tomar on December 9 reiterated that the farm laws will not affect the MSP system and APMCs.