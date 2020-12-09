PlusFinancial Times
Farmers' protest | Narendra Singh Tomar proposes amendments in farm laws: Report

The proposed amendments to the farm laws will reportedly be sent to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for review.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 9, 2020 / 03:45 PM IST
Thousands of farmers have been protesting at border points in New Delhi for two weeks, demanding a repeal of the three laws recently passed by the Centre.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has prepared a proposal of amendments to three farm laws in the wake of widespread farmers' protest, CNBC-TV18 reported.

The proposed amendments will be sent to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for review, sources told the news channel.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the farmers' protest

According to the report, here are the major points of the draft amendment:

> The government to continue minimum support price (MSP)

> Major amendment in Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Act

> Private players will have have to register

> The government will give rights to farmers to approach courts

> Proposal to constitute fast-track courts

> The government to approve proposal of tax on private players

On December 8, Shah had held talks with representatives of some farmers groups, but failed to break the deadlock.

Also read: What are the contentious clauses in farm laws

The Centre has said a complete withdrawal of the laws will not be done, but said it is open to amendments.

The Centre has held five rounds of talks so far, but failed to break the impasse. A sixth round, scheduled for December 9, has been cancelled.

Tomar on December 9 reiterated that the farm laws will not affect the MSP system and APMCs.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Delhi Chalo #Farm laws #Farmers protest #India #Narendra Singh Tomar
first published: Dec 9, 2020 02:38 pm

