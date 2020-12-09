Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Farmer leaders to meet at Singhu border to decide on attending 6th round of talks

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | A delegation of Opposition parties will meet President Ram Nath Kovind today to seek the repeal of the three new agriculture laws enacted by the Centre in September. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said that the five-member delegation - Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, a representative of the DMK, CPI general secretary D Raja and he - will meet the President today at 5 pm on behalf of the Opposition parties.
"The five of us will probably meet before we meet the President and finalise our strategy. We have spoken to all Opposition leaders and decided our next course of action. The delegation has been limited to five because of the COVID-19 situation although we are trying to see if they allow more leaders to join. In that case we have to rush leaders to Delhi as they are mostly in their respective states," said Yechury.