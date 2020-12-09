Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Farmer leaders to meet at Singhu border to decide on attending 6th round of talks

December 09, 2020 / 08:54 AM IST

between the Union government and farmer leaders today. There are no official words from the government on the status of today's scheduled meeting. Leaders of farmer unions have so far rejected the Centre's offer of setting up a new committee to look into issues raised by agitating farmers. Farmers said that the protest will continue until their demands are met and the contentious laws are scrapped. They fear that the new farm laws will dismantle the minimum support price (MSP) system and corporatise farming. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates.

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The Delhi Chalo farmers' protest at border points in New Delhi has entered the 14th day today. The Centre and the leaders of protesting farmers' groups have held several rounds of talks, but no breakthrough has been achieved yet. The next round of talks is scheduled to be held today. However, farmer leader Darshan Pal of AIKSCC said that there won't be any meeting