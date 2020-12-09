PlusFinancial Times
December 09, 2020 / 08:54 AM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Farmer leaders to meet at Singhu border to decide on attending 6th round of talks

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Farmers' agitation against the Centre's new farm laws has entered the 14th day. Farmer leaders are yet to decide on attending the sixth round of talks scheduled today.

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The Delhi Chalo farmers' protest at border points in New Delhi has entered the 14th day today.  The Centre and the leaders of protesting farmers' groups have held several rounds of talks, but no breakthrough has been achieved yet. The next round of talks is scheduled to be held today. However, farmer leader Darshan Pal of AIKSCC said that there won't be any meeting
between the Union government and farmer leaders today. There are no official words from the government on the status of today's scheduled meeting. Leaders of farmer unions have so far rejected the Centre's offer of setting up a new committee to look into issues raised by agitating farmers. Farmers said that the protest will continue until their demands are met and the contentious laws are scrapped. They fear that the new farm laws will dismantle the minimum support price (MSP) system and corporatise farming. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates.
  • December 09, 2020 / 08:24 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | A delegation of Opposition parties will meet President Ram Nath Kovind today to seek the repeal of the three new agriculture laws enacted by the Centre in September. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said that the five-member delegation - Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, a representative of the DMK, CPI general secretary D Raja and he - will meet the President today at 5 pm on behalf of the Opposition parties.

    "The five of us will probably meet before we meet the President and finalise our strategy. We have spoken to all Opposition leaders and decided our next course of action. The delegation has been limited to five because of the COVID-19 situation although we are trying to see if they allow more leaders to join. In that case we have to rush leaders to Delhi as they are mostly in their respective states," said Yechury.

  • December 09, 2020 / 08:06 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | The meeting between select farmer leaders and Home Minister Amit Shah appeared to have created discord among the organisations spearheading the protests on Delhi's borders with the head of the BKU (Ugrahan), which is one of the largest outfits in the bloc, questioning the rationale of the talks a day before the scheduled official consultations. In a social media post, Joginder Singh Ugrahan, who was not invited to the meeting with Shah, said there was no need for the talks before official consultations and hoped that the leaders attending today's meet would keep in mind the view of the larger group.

  • December 09, 2020 / 07:53 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | All India Kisan Sabha general secretary Hannan Mollah informed that no meeting will be held between farmers and the government on December 9. "No meeting will be held between farmers and government tomorrow. The government has said that a proposal will be given to the farmer leaders tomorrow. Farmer leaders will hold a meeting over the government's proposal," news agency ANI quoted Mollah as saying.

    The farmers' union leader said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government is not ready to take back the farm laws. He further added that farmers will hold a meeting at Singhu, on the Delhi-Haryana border, at 12 pm on Wednesday. "Amit Shah told us that the government will give in writing amendments it is willing to make; we want repeal of laws, there is no middle path," Mollah added.

    Read: No meeting between farmers and govt on December 9, says AIKS leader Hannan Mollah

  • December 09, 2020 / 07:50 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Delhi: Farmers continue to camp at Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border) to protest against the farm laws. Farmers' protest entered 14th day today.

  • December 09, 2020 / 07:48 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has promised that the minimum support price for farmers' crops will be protected, Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar said. Khattar made the remark on his Twitter handle after meeting Tomar in the national capital and asserted that all BJP governments in various states as well as the Centre accord highest priority to the farmers' interests. On the issue of farmers, I had a meeting with Narendra Singh Tomar Ji. He has assured that the MSP will be protected, Khattar tweeted after the meeting.

  • December 09, 2020 / 07:46 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Three US lawmakers have expressed deep concern over reported efforts to suppress the ongoing farmers' protests in India against agricultural reform bills. "Respect for the rights of freedom of assembly, freedom of the press, and a thriving civil society are core components of a functioning democracy. We have been distressed this year to see actions by the Indian government that have restricted these rights for many Indians; not only for farmers, but also for religious minorities, and human rights organisations," the three lawmakers said.

    In a letter to India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Congressman John Garamendi, Congressman Jim Costa and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee said that while governments certainly can set their own internal agricultural policies, we are deeply concerned about the response to these protests by the Indian government, which has reportedly suppressed the protesting farmers' right to assemble in peaceful protest. 

  • December 09, 2020 / 07:41 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Rakesh Tikait, Spokesperson, Bhartiya Kisan Union: Meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah was positive. The government will send a proposal to farmer leaders which will be discussed. We want the withdrawal of the three farm bills but the Centre wants amendments in the bills.

  • December 09, 2020 / 07:30 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | The government's sixth round of talks with farmer unions scheduled today hangs in balance after a meeting between Home Minister Amit Shah and a select group of peasant leaders failed to end the deadlock last night, with the farmer representatives saying the government has refused to meet their demand for repeal of three new agri laws. While there was no official words from the government on the status of Wednesday's scheduled meeting, many union leaders said there is no question of attending it and that they will take a call on their next course of action after studying the government's written proposal.

    "Shah-ji said the government will give tomorrow in writing the amendments which the government is keen to (make). We will decide about attending the meeting after discussing the written amendments with all 40 farmer unions," All India Kisan Sabha general secretary Hannan Mollah said after the meeting with the home minister.

  • December 09, 2020 / 07:28 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Late night talks called by Home Minister Amit Shah ended in failure Tuesday as farmer leaders rejected the government's offer to amend new farm laws, saying they would settle for nothing less than the scrapping of the statutes.
    The meeting came on a day a 'Bharat Bandh', observed by farmers to press their demand, affected life in some states. Shah called 13 leaders -- eight from Punjab-based peasant unions and five from broader national organisations of farmers -- for an informal meeting on a short notice, but no breakthrough could be achieved after nearly four hour of discussions. Shah's efforts, a day before the scheduled sixth round of talks between the government and farmer unions, were aimed at ending the protests on Delhi's borders that have been going on for 12 days.

  • December 09, 2020 / 07:27 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE updates of the 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protests happening at the border points of New Delhi. The protest has entered the 14th day. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on farmers' protest.

