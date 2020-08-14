DRDO's new anti-drone solution to be deployed during Independence Day celebrations

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed a comprehensive anti-drone solution that can bring down micro drones by jamming its command and control links or by damaging it through laser-based Directed Energy Weapon.



The system can detect&jam micro drones up to 3kms & lase target upto 1-2.5kms depending on wattage of laser weapon.Solution can be effective counter to increased drone-based activity in western&northern sectors. It has also been deployed for Independence Day celebrations in Delhi https://t.co/IzSobzxcqg

The anti-drone solution and technology can detect and jam micro drones up to three kilometres and lase target up to one to 2.5 kilometres, depending on the wattage of the laser weapon.

The anti-drone solution could prove effective in countering increased drone-based activity in the country’s western and northern sectors. It has been deployed for India’s 74th Independence Day celebrations in Delhi and was first tested ahead of United States President Donald Trump’s visit to Ahmedabad in February.

Several media reports suggest there has been increased drone activity along the Indo-Pak border in Punjab since Article 370 of the Constitution was scrapped by the Government of India. There is a chance these drones are being used to supply arms and ammunition to terror outfits in India. A strong anti-drone solution to shoot down and destroy hostile drones would give the country an edge in such instances.