you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2019 04:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Doctors graduating from govt medical colleges in UP will have to work in villages: Yogi Adityanath

Those pursuing MD and MS will have to work in rural areas for a year, he said at a function to mark the first anniversary of the Ayushman Bharat Diwas.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Doctors graduating from government medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh with an MBBS degree will have to work in villages for two years unless they go for higher studies, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on September 23.

Those pursuing MD and MS will have to work in rural areas for a year, he said at a function to mark the first anniversary of the Ayushman Bharat Diwas.

"The doctors will be made to fill up bonds. Those who did MD and MS will also work for one year in rural areas and no one will be allowed to influence the government for internship," the chief minister said.

Stressing on the success of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Adityanath said while around 1.18 crore families have benefited through the scheme, 8.45 lakh families have benefited through the CM Jan Arogya Yojana scheme and golden cards have been distributed to 1.89 lakh people.

"We had to face several challenges when we launched this scheme around a year back. There was a dire need to make the benefits of this scheme reach the beneficiaries in a time-bound manner. We chalked out such a strategy that could help in making this scheme reach the citizens," he said.

"While work has been up to the mark in several districts, in other districts, the pace of execution has been slow. Such districts need to expedite the work," the chief minister said.

The Health Department has done a good job in controlling communicable diseases, he said. "The department has also been successful in reaching out to the beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat Yojana. People have been ensured of social security at such a large scale for the first time since Independence. It is the world's largest health plan," he added.

Mentioning the work done by the state government in the medical sector, the chief minister said only 12 medical colleges were set up between 1947 and 2012. The government is building 15 new medical colleges across the state, out of which seven colleges have already been opened.

In addition, life support ambulances have been provided in every district and over 1 lakh people have been admitted to better hospitals, Adityanath said.

During the event, the chief minister also felicitated 40 beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat Yojana. Along with this, a coffee table book and a hospital booklet was also released on the occasion.

First Published on Sep 23, 2019 04:32 pm

tags #India

