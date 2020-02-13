App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 06:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Did Nehru initially exclude Patel from his Cabinet? S Jaishankar and Ramachandra Guha engage in Twitter spat on claim

The social media row started over a book claiming that India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had initially excluded Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel from his Cabinet.

Jagyaseni Biswas

Historian Ramachandra Guha and Foreign Minister Subramanian Jaishankar locked horns on Twitter over the controversial claim that Jawaharlal Nehru, independent India's first prime minister, had initially excluded Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel from his Cabinet.

Jaishankar, on February 12, tweeted that he learned about this claim at the launch of Narayani Basu’s book ‘The Unsung Architect of Modern India’.

The author quoted an interview with VP Menon to substantiate her argument. The book mentioned Menon saying that Sardar Patel was included in the list of Cabinet ministers only after Menon had spoken to Louis Mountbatten to warn him of the consequences of such a move.

Guha replied to the tweet by stating that the claim was a myth.

To which, Jaishankar wrote:

The debate continued, and the Guha shared a letter written by Nehru wherein he personally invited Patel to join his Cabinet.

 

First Published on Feb 13, 2020 06:27 pm

