DCGI gives emergency approval to DRDO-developed 2-DG as adjunct therapy for COVID-19 patients
The drug was developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences, a lab of DRDO, in collaboration with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories
May 08, 2021 / 02:36 PM IST
India saw a record 4,187 fatalities due to COVID-19 in a single day, taking the country's death toll to 2,38,270, according to the Union health ministry data updated today (Representative image)
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted permission for the emergency use of drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) as an adjunct therapy in moderate to severe OVID-19 cases, said Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on May 8.
The drug was developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a lab of DRDO, in collaboration with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Hyderabad, reported Hindustan Times.
According to the report, the results of the third phase of the clinical trial of the drug have shown that this molecule helps in the faster recovery of hospitalised patients and reduces supplemental oxygen dependence.
A higher proportion of patients treated with 2-DG showed RT-PCR negative conversion, said the report.
India saw a record 4,187 fatalities due to COVID-19 in a single day, taking the country's death toll to 2,38,270, while 4,01,078 new infections were reported in a day, pushing the tally to 2,18,92,676, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on the day. Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 37,23,446, comprising 17.01 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 81.90 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed.
Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, the drug seems to be of immense benefit to the people suffering from the infection.