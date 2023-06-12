Cyclone Biparjoy forces suspension of operations at Pipavav Port

Cyclone Biparjoy has intensified in the Arabian Sea

The Gujarat Pipavav Port (GPPL) said in a letter to the exchanges on June 12 that operations at the Pipavav Port will be halted in light of the approaching cyclone Biparjoy. According to reports from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone, currently located over the Arabian Sea, is expected to escalate into an extremely severe storm. In response to the severe weather conditions, GPPL made the decision to suspend operations at Pipavav Port, effective from late evening of June 10, 2023.

The safety and well-being of personnel, as well as the protection of maritime assets, were the primary considerations that led to this temporary closure.

GPPL further told the exchanges it will keep them updated on the situation and inform them of resumption of operations once the weather conditions improve.

Cyclonic landfall

The company also provided an update on the earlier disruption in the grid power supply, which prompted the commencement of port operations on June 7 through the deployment of DG sets. It said that grid power supply has been fully restored since late evening on Friday, June 9.

Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall between Gujarat’s Kutch region and Pakistan’s Karachi on June 15. The IMD has issued an alert in Thane, Mumbai and Palghar — asking fishermen in coastal areas to be on alert from June 11 to 14.

On June 11, flight operations in Mumbai were affected by rough weather caused by the cyclone. As its intensity intensified, heavy rain and strong winds were reported in the city. A Yellow Alert has also been issued for Saurashtra and Kutch Coast, with the cyclone expected to cross these areas including the adjoining Pakistan coast.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a review meeting over cyclone-related situation at 1 pm today.