Fuel Price LIVE Updates: Punjab hikes VAT on petrol, diesel

Mayon Volcano, the Philippines' most active volcano, began gently spewing lava down its slopes today on June 12, PTI reported. As a result, tens of thousands of people are now on alert for evacuation. Notably, as many as 12,600 people were evacuate from a six-kilometre surroundings after the volcano saw increased activity since last week.
"What we are seeing now is an effusive eruption. We are looking at this on a day-to-day basis," Teresito Bacolcol, director of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, told the Associated Press. Read more details here