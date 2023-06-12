Fuel Price LIVE Updates: Punjab hikes VAT on petrol, diesel

June 12, 2023 / 07:41 AM IST

The Punjab government has increased diesel and petrol and diesel prices in the state by 88 paise and 92 paise, respectively, PTI reported. The price hike follows an jump in the state's value-added tax (VAT) on fuel. The revised prices are applicable from June 10.

Consecutively, fuel prices in Mohali are as follows: Petrol for Rs 98.95/litre; and Diesel for Rs 89.25/litre.