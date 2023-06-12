Fuel Price LIVE Updates: Punjab hikes VAT on petrol, diesel

English
    Jun 12, 2023 / 08:08 am

    Fuel Price LIVE Updates: Petrol and diesel prices increased in Punjab by 92 paise and 88 paise per litre, respectively, following the upward revision in value-added tax (VAT) on fuel by the state government. Following the increase in VAT, retail prices of petrol (in Mohali) rose to Rs 98.95 a litre and of diesel to Rs 89.25 per litre, fuel pump owners, told PTI.

      Petrol, diesel, fuel, petrol pump (Image Source: Reuters)
    • June 12, 2023 / 08:08 AM IST

      Phillipines Volcano LIVE: Mayon volcano erupts, lava flow has thousands on alert

      Mayon Volcano, the Philippines' most active volcano, began gently spewing lava down its slopes today on June 12, PTI reported. As a result, tens of thousands of people are now on alert for evacuation. Notably, as many as 12,600 people were evacuate from a six-kilometre surroundings after the volcano saw increased activity since last week.
      "What we are seeing now is an effusive eruption. We are looking at this on a day-to-day basis," Teresito Bacolcol, director of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, told the Associated Press. Read more details here

    • June 12, 2023 / 07:47 AM IST

    • June 12, 2023 / 07:41 AM IST

      The Punjab government has increased diesel and petrol and diesel prices in the state by 88 paise and 92 paise, respectively, PTI reported. The price hike follows an jump in the state's value-added tax (VAT) on fuel. The revised prices are applicable from June 10.

      Consecutively, fuel prices in Mohali are as follows: Petrol for Rs 98.95/litre; and Diesel for Rs 89.25/litre.

    • June 12, 2023 / 07:35 AM IST

