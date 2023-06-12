Cyclone Biparjoy intensifies, heavy rainfall alert in Gujarat and Maharashtra

Cyclone Biparjoy intensifies in the Arabian Sea

Several parts of Mumbai and Maharashtra experienced high tidal waves and heavy rainfall on June 11, caused due to Cyclone Biparjoy. High tidal waves and gusts of wind broke upon Mumbai's coastline as the cyclone intensified into a storm in the Arabian Sea. It also impacted flight operations in the affected areas.

Sea condition are likely to be phenomenal over northeast and adjoining central Arabian Sea on June 12 and 13, before the sea becomes very rough on June 14 and 15 as the cyclone moves north-northeastwards, according to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The agency has also issued a "thunderstorm alert" in coastal parts of the state.

The department further stated that Ratnagiri, Raigad, Thane, and Palghar will receive moderate spell of rainfall as well as winds reaching 30-40 kmph in the next few hours.

"Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Ratnagiri, Raigad, Thane, Palghar and Kolhapur during the next three to four hours. Take precautions while moving out," IMD stated.

IMD has issued an alert in Thane, Mumbai and Palghar -- asking fishermen in coastal areas to be on alert from June 11 to 14.

A Yellow Alert has also been issued for Saurashtra and Kutch Coast as Cyclone Biparjoy is predicted to cross the these areas including adjoining Pakistan coasts on June 15 around noon.

"Cyclone Alert for Saurashtra & Kutch Coast: Orange Message. ESCS BIPARJOY at 0530 IST of today over eastcentral & adjoining NE Arabian Sea near lat 19.2N & long 67.7E, about 380 km SSW of Devbhumi Dwarka. To cross near Jakhau Port, Gujarat by noon of 15 June," tweeted the weather agency on June 12.

Tithal Beach in Gujarat's Valsad has also been closed for tourists until June 14 as a precautionary measure after the area observed high waves on the Arabian Sea.

The Indian Coast guard for the north western region has also initiated an outreach, advising fishermen, mariners as well as stakeholders of Gujarat and Daman & Diu to take necessary safety measures in the wake of Cyclone Biparjoy.

