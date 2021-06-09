COVID-19 | Pricing of DRDO’s 2-DG drug, touted as “affordable”, leaves much to be desired with final tag of Rs 990

The DCGI has granted permission for the emergency use of 2-DG drug as an adjunct therapy in moderate to severe COVID-19 patients. (Image: Screenshot/@rajnathsingh)

The 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) COVID-19 drug was touted as an “affordable” option, being indigenously co-developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS) and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

The final pricing, however, has left much to be desired, with Dr Reddy’s announcing a steep Rs 990 per sachet price tag.

Follow our LIVE blog on the COVID-19 pandemic here

The final outcome seems far from what was promised in an official statement in May when a company spokesperson said the price is being determined “with a view to making it accessible and affordable to as many patients as possible".

In fact, speaking to media during the launch of the drug’s first batch on May 17, INMAS Director Dr Anil Mishra said the final price of 2-DG will be determined by manufacturer Dr. Reddy's, and that “it will be priced by keeping affordability in mind”.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The same refrain was repeated by Deepak Sapra, CEO, API & Services, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories at the price announcement on June 8: “The goal at Dr Reddy’s is to maximise production and make it accessible as much as possible to patients all over the country in as short a time frame as possible.”

Also Read: 2-DG | All you need to know about the new oral COVID-19 drug cleared by DCGI

It is however debatable, just how “accessible” or “affordable” medicine priced almost Rs 1,000 is.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted permission for the emergency use of the 2-DG drug, as an adjunct therapy in moderate to severe coronavirus patients. As per the Defence Ministry, it helped in faster recovery of hospitalised patients and reduced supplemental oxygen dependence during clinical trials.