June 09, 2021 / 08:11 AM IST

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Centre revises charges of COVID-19 vaccine; Covishield to cost Rs 780, Covaxin Rs 1,410, Sputnik V Rs 1,145

Coronavirus News Live Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has reached 23.88 crore, the Union health ministry said.

Coronavirus Live Updates: India reported 1,00,636 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 61 days, taking the infection tally to 2,89,09,975, while the number of active cases dropped to 14,01,609, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Monday. The death toll due to coronavirus reached 3,49,186 with 2,427 new fatalities, the lowest in around 45 days, the data updated at
8 am showed. A total of 96,982 new cases were recorded in a span of 24 hours on April 6. Also, 15,87,589 tests were conducted on Sunday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 36,63,34,111, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 6.34 per cent. It has been less than 10 per cent for 14 consecutive days, the ministry said. The weekly positivity rate has declined to 6.21 per cent. The number of active cases has reduced to 14,01,609, comprising 4.85 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 93.94 per cent.
  • June 09, 2021 / 08:11 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | India strategic ally, needs US help in fighting COVID-19, say lawmakers

    India is a strategic ally and it needs the United State's help in its ongoing fight against COVID-19, top lawmakers said and urged the Biden administration to share extra vaccines with the country. They also said that at the same time, while assisting friends and allies, US intellectual property and innovations should be protected.

    "India, a strategic ally, needs our help in its ongoing fight against COVID-19. Our abundant vaccine supply gives us opportunities to help our partners around the globe, where help is needed the most," Congressman Brad Wenstrup said. Operation Warp Speed delivered safe and effective vaccines in record time, he tweeted.

    "We must always protect American innovation and IP while, at the same time, assisting our friends in need around the world," Wenstrup said. Congressman Jim Costa said that as India continues to fight its COVID-19 crisis, it is important to continue to share extra vaccines to help friends and important allies. He said a return to normalcy and eventual end to this brutal pandemic will require global cooperation.

  • June 09, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Quad's commitment to provide a billion vaccines to people in Southeast Asia is on track: White House official

    The commitment of the Quad nations to provide a billion Covid vaccines to people in Southeast Asia by 2022 is still on track, despite a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India, a top White House official has said. In March, leaders of the Quad -- comprising Australia, India, Japan and the United States –during a virtual summit had committed themselves to provide a billion vaccines to Southeast Asia. These vaccines were to be manufactured in India, but due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic certain quarters are raising doubts if the Quad can meet its commitment by 2022.

    "We have been in close consultations with our partners and with India. Obviously, this is an extremely difficult period for Indian friends. The United States has tried to stand with Delhi and to bring others both in the private and the public sectors to support them," Kurt Campbell, the White House''s Indo-Pacific policy director, said. "Our discussions with both our partners in the private sector and also in government suggests that we are knock-on-wood still on track for 2022,” he said.

  • June 09, 2021 / 07:55 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | CM BS Yediyurappa released Rs 2000 each subsidy for registered street vendors under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission. Scheme comes under relief package announced for street vendors whose livelihoods have been hit by COVID-19 2nd wave, says Karnataka CMO

  • June 09, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | State government: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel has announced free distribution of rice to all BPL ration cardholders from July to November. Besides, CM also announced that the ration cardholders will be provided an additional quantity of rice under State Food Security Act.

  • June 09, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Centre revises charges of COVID-19 vaccine; Covishield to cost Rs 780, Covaxin Rs 1,410, Sputnik V Rs 1,145

    Union Health Ministry caps charges for administration of  Covishield at Rs 780, Covaxin at Rs 1,410, and Sputnik V at Rs 1,145 in private hospitals, based on the prices currently declared by vaccine manufacturers.

  • June 09, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Less than 10,000 new cases and 179 deaths in Karnataka

    Karnataka on Tuesday reported less than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases and 179 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 27.17 lakh and the toll to 32,099. The day also saw 23,449 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases. Out of 9,808 new cases reported on Tuesday, 2,028 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 7,664 discharges and 44 deaths.

  • June 09, 2021 / 07:15 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates |  Baba ka Dhaba owner returns to eatery, says he will run this dhaba till he is alive.

  • June 09, 2021 / 07:14 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | The number of active coronavirus cases reached 471 in Ghaziabad and came down to 324 in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday, official data showed. No death linked to Covid was reported in Ghaziabad while one more person succumbed in Gautam Buddh Nagar, according to Uttar Pradesh's Health Department data for a 24-hour period.

  • June 09, 2021 / 07:14 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Two Covid-positive senior citizens with heart complications, who were administered the monoclonal antibody therapy at a leading private facility here a week ago, have "tested negative" for the coronavirus infection, a senior doctor of the hospital said on Tuesday. The therapy is said to reduce the chances of hospitalisation by 70 per cent in patients with mild to moderate symptoms, according to medical experts.

  • June 09, 2021 / 07:13 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 192 countries and terrorttories, infecting over 17.23 crore people. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates throuth the day.

