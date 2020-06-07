App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2020 08:54 AM IST | Source: PTI

COVID-19 patients with severe pneumonia should be considered for shifting to ICU: Protocol

According to the protocol, a symptomatic COVID-19 patient with severe pneumonia with a respiratory rate of 30 breath per minute and Spo2 level of less than 90 percent should be considered for shifting to an ICU.

PTI
Representative Image (Image: Moneycontrol)
Representative Image (Image: Moneycontrol)

Symptomatic COVID-19 patients who have "severe pneumonia" with a respiratory rate of 30 breath per minute should be considered for shifting to ICU, according to a clinical management protocol for adult patients suffering from the disease.

A COVID-19 patient with sever pneumonia also has an oxygen saturation level (Spo2) of less than 90 percent, on room air, it said.

An office memorandum, dated June 5, has been issued regarding “Clinical management protocol for adult patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection” using best practices, ICMR revised national clinical management guidelines and available evidence for patient care, prepared by the Department of Medicine, Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), the Delhi heath department said.

Close

LNJP Hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 facility under the Delhi government, is attached to MAMC.

related news

According to the protocol, a symptomatic COVID-19 patient with severe pneumonia with a respiratory rate of 30 breath per minute and Spo2 level of less than 90 percent should be considered for shifting to an ICU.

The protocol prepared by the MAMC also mentioned that patients with comorbidities, like diabetes, hypertension, should be managed as per the existing standard protocol.

The demographic factors associated with comorbidities are age of 60 and above; obesity with a BMI of over 30, pre-existing pulmonary disease, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cardiovascular disease, immune suppression, HIV infection, pregnancy.

Delhi recorded 1,320 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to over 27,000-mark, and the death toll due to the disease mounted to 761, authorities said.

The highest spike in fresh cases -- 1513-- was recorded on June 3.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 7, 2020 07:01 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

India surplus in face mask production, allow exports to clear inventory: Industry

India surplus in face mask production, allow exports to clear inventory: Industry

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 7: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu cross 30,000

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 7: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu cross 30,000

Brazil takes down COVID-19 data, hiding soaring death toll

Brazil takes down COVID-19 data, hiding soaring death toll

most popular

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.