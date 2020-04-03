App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2020 08:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally: Highest number of cases in Maharashtra, Kerala

With 335 cases, Maharashtra is currently the state with the highest number of reported COVID-19 infections, followed by Kerala (265) and Tamil Nadu (234).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded 2,069 cases of the novel coronavirus and 53 deaths, according to the health ministry's latest update.

Out of these, 1,860 are active cases, and 155 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 6 pm on April 2 on the health ministry's website.

Follow our LIVE coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic

Three cases have been reported so far in Mumbai's Dharavi area, Asia's largest slum.

Below are the number of COVID-19 cases in each state and union territory (UT) of India:

>> Andhra Pradesh - 86
>> Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 10
>> Assam - 5
>> Bihar - 24
>> Chandigarh - 16
>> Chhattisgarh - 9
>> Delhi - 219
>> Goa - 5
>> Gujarat - 87
>> Haryana - 43
>> Himachal Pradesh - 3
>> Jammu and Kashmir - 62
>> Jharkhand - 1
>> Karnataka - 110
>> Kerala - 265
>> Ladakh - 13
>> Madhya Pradesh - 99
>> Maharashtra - 335
>> Manipur - 1
>> Mizoram - 1
>> Odisha - 4
>> Puducherry - 3
>> Punjab - 46
>> Rajasthan - 108
>> Tamil Nadu - 234
>> Telangana - 107
>> Uttarakhand - 7
>> Uttar Pradesh - 113

>> West Bengal - 53

Globally, over 1 million cases of COVID-19 and 53,030 deaths have been recorded since the outbreak began in late 2019.

 

Follow our full coverage here.

First Published on Apr 3, 2020 08:41 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India

