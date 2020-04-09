App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2020 06:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Salaries of Maha MLAs, MLCs to be cut by 30% for 1 year

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, also decided to set up two committees to recommend steps for the economic revival of the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Thursday decided to cut salaries of MLAs and MLCs by 30 percent from this month till March next year in view of the state's economy bearing the brunt of the coronavirus crisis.

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, also decided to set up two committees to recommend steps for the economic revival of the state.

"A decision has been taken to deduct salaries of MLAs and MLCs by 30 percent from April 2020 to March 2021," Pawar, who is also the state finance minister, said after the meeting.

Close

He said the Cabinet also decided to set up to committees which will recommend how to revive the economy.

related news

One of the committee swill comprise economists, industrialists, retired bureaucrats and senior officials of the finance department, Pawar said.

The second panel will include Ajit Pawar and senior ministers Jayant Patil, Balasaheb Thorat, Chhagan Bhujbal, Parab, Eknath Shinde and Ashok Chavan.

It was also decided to celebrate the foundation day of Maharashtra on May 1 by only hoisting the national flag, he said, adding that no function or parade will be organised.

Only guardian ministers of various districts, collectors and select prominent persons will attend the flag hoisting ceremonies across the state.

During the Cabinet meeting, the ministers discussed strict implementation of the lockdown in view of the growing number of coronavirus cases, and increasing the capacity of provision of food in shelter camps for migrant workers as well as the Shiv Bhojan canteens.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 9, 2020 06:15 pm

tags #Ajit Pawar #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Economy #India #Maharashtra #MLA #MLC #Politics

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.