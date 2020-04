Coronavirus pandemic | Are you in Delhi? Check out full list of 99 hotspots in national capital

As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to spike in Delhi, the state government has added more localities to the list of containment zones also known as 'Red Zones'.

Recently, two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteers engaged in food distribution at a Delhi government-run centres in Mehrauli also tested positive, following which several localities in the area have been declared as containment zones.

With this, the number of containment zones in the national capital rose to 99.

Red Zones are areas reporting a large number of cases or high growth rates such as Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra, New Delhi or Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

Here is the full list of 99 Delhi's hotspots:

> Entire affected street near Gandhi Park> Entire affected street of Gali No 5, 6 and 7, L 1, Sangam Vihar, New Delhi> Affected area around H. No. A-176, Deoli Extension, New Delhi> Shop No. J-4/49, Khirki Extension, Khirki Village, New Delhi> Jain Mohalla, Pandit Mohalla from Epic Centre715, Chirag Delhi> Boundary start from B-4/200 and cover the whole locality till backside of humayupur lane includes, Ashiana complex and B-4/206 Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi> H. No. 50, Hauz Rani, New Delhi, from Mother Dairy to back corner of Raja Ram Mohan School, Hauz Rani, New Delhi> Entire affected area around H. No. 859/20, L-II, Sangam Vihar, New Delhi> H. No. 153/B, 4floor, Savitri Nagar, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi> Gali No. 2, 3 and 4 Devli Extension, Delhi> F-313, Near Shiva Mandir Lado Sari and F-274, 2floor of Lado Sari, New Delhi> F-258, Campa Cola Gali Lado Sarai, New Delhi> Entire affected area of Samshi Talab, Mehrauli including A-3, lake of view apartment, Mehrauli, Delhi

> Entire affected area including Nirankari Gali, Nakshtra Gali, Nala Boring Gali, Ravan Wali Gali, Jameela Masjid Baoli, Dargah Gurudwara Wali Gali, Thane Wali Gali and Terminal Wali Gali

Coronavirus LIVE updates

> Shahajahanabad society, Plot No. 1, Sector 11, Dwarka> Dinpur village> Gali No. 5 and 5A. H-2 Block, Bengali Colony, Mahavir Enclave, New Delhi> C-2 Block, Janakpuri, Kothi No. 119> Plot No. 1294, Sonu Yadav ka Makan, Theke Wali Gali, Opposite DC Office Kapashera, Delhi

> RZF-756/7, Gali No. 1 Band, Raj Nagar II, Dwarka, New Delhi

> Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti> Nizamuddin West (G and D blocks) areas> Area of Street/Gali No. 18 to 22 of Zakir Nagar and nearby area of Abu Bakar Masjid of Zakir Nagar (Core) rest of Zakir Nagar as Buffer Zone> H. No. 811 to 829, 842 to 835, Khadda Colony, Jaitpur Extension, Part II, Delhi> H. No. 1144 to 1134 and 618 to 623, Khadda Colony, Jaitpur Extension, Part II, New Delhi> Gali No. 16, Kachhi Colony, Madanpur Khadar Extension, Delhi> Mehela Mohalla, Madanpur Khadar, Delhi> H-Block, Near Umra Masjid, Abu Fazal Enclave, Delhi> E-Block, Abu Fazal Enclave, Delhi> H No. 97 to 107 and H. No. 120-127, Kailash Hills, East of Kailash, Delhi> E-Block (E-284 to E-294), East of Kailash, Delhi> H. No. 53 to 55 & 25, Shera Mohalla, Garhi, East of Kailash, Delhi> Gali No 1, 2 and 3, Block-D, Sangam Vihar, House No 112B, Gali No. 2, New Delhi> Entire Gali starting from house number G-54 to F-107 and Entire gali starting from house number CN-854 to 137, Chhuriya Mohalla, Tughlakabad Village, Delhi> Gali No. 6, A Block, Abul Fazal Enclave, Shaheen Bagh, Delhi> Gali No. 26 and 26B, H.No. 2056 to 2092, and Gali No. 27 & 27B, H.No. 2063 to 2083, Tughlakabad Extension, Delhi> A Block, Khizrabad, New Friends Colony, Delhi> Gali No. 24 to 28 Tughlakabad Extension, Delhi (Core Area)> H. No. F-138 and F-139, Gali No. 1 (Shiv Mandir Wali Gali), Harsh Vihar, Hari Nagar Extension, Delhi

> Whole Kumhar Gali (H.No. 1751 to 1815) to Chaupal Chowk, Kotla, Mubarakpur, Delhi

Is your city a COVID-19 hotspot? Find out here

> Jhangirpuri: B Block, Gali No. 1 to 10 (1 to 1000) C Block Jhangirpuri, 1100 Wali Gali (house number 1181-1200), 1200 Wali Gali (house number 1238-1268), 1300 Wali Gali (house number 1306-1331), H-3 Block> Model Town: G, H and I Block of Police Colony> Jahangirpuri: H.No. 716 to 785, H.No. 786 to 860, H.No. 861 to 950 K-Block> G-Block, Jahangirpuri> Flat No. 265-500, sanjay Enclave, Jahangirpuri, Delhi

> Gali No. 3, 4, 5 in Majlis Park

> Kalyanpuri: H. No. 141 to H. No. 180, Gali No. 14> Khichripur: 3 Galis of Khichripur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387> Pandav Nagar: Gali No. 9> Mayur Vihar, Phase I Extension: Vardhaman Apartments> Patparganj: Mayurdhwaj Apartments, IP Extension> Krishan Kunj Extension: Gali no. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 (Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108 (towards Anar Wali Masjid Chowk), Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension> West Vinod Nagar: Gali No. 5, A Block (From H No. A- 176 to A-189)> Trilok Puri: H. No. 34/156 to H. No. 34/189 (Resettlement Colony), Block-34

> H. No. 300, Gali No. 3, Krishna Puri, Main Road Mandawali, Delhi to H. No. 739/16, Gali No. 3, Krishna Puri, Main Road Mandawali, Delhi

> GTB Enclave: E-Pocket> Old Seemapuri: J & K, L and H pockets Dilshad Garden; G, H, J, Blocks> Dilshad Colony: F- 70 to 90 block> Jhilmil Colony: Pratap Khand> Street No. 3, 4 and 5, East Ram Nagar> H. No. 15 to 101 in Dayanand Vihar

> Gali No. 18, H. No. 701/23 to 500/36B, Vijay Park, Maujpur

> Moti Bagh: Shastri Market, including JJ Cluster of South Moti Bagh> Bengali Market/ Babar Road adjoining area of Todarmal Road, Babar Lane and School Lane> Israel Camp, Rang Puri Pahari> Budh Nagar, Inderpuri> EA Block in Inderpuri

> H. No. P-65 and H. No. P-184, Pillanji Village

> Sadar Bazaar, Central District> Chandni Mahal, Central District> Nabi Karim, Central District> Balaji Apartment, Sant Nagar, Burari> Bara Hindu Rao Area> Nawab Ganj Area

> Oberoi Apartments

> In and around area of G-174, Capital Greens, DLF, Motinagar> In and around area of B- 1/2, Paschim Vihar> In and around area of 11/3, 2nd Floor Ashok Nagar> In and around area of H. No. A-30, Mansarovar Garden> In and around area of A-1B/75A, Krishna Apartment, Pashchim Vihar> In and around area of A-280, JJ Colony, Madipur> In and around area of 36/4, East Patel Nagar> In and around area of C-105, Hari Nagar> In and around area of B-333, Hari Nagar> In and around area of C-785, Third Floor, Camp No.2, Nangloi> In and around area of RZ-168, K2 Block, Nihal Vihar> In and around area of G-1 2nd Floor, Mansarovar Garden

> Tilak Vihar area in Tilak Nagar

> Entire AF Block, Shalimar Bagh> Entire Street No. 9, Shalimar Village

> Entire Gali No. 3, Shalimar Village

> Shastri Park: House number-62, Gali No-4, B-Block> E-51 and E-21 street 8, Shastri Park> T-606 street-18, Gautam Puri> A-97,98,99 near Buland Masjid, Shastri Park

> Block No. X, from H. No. 303/6, Gali No.1 to H. No. 289 Gali No. 3, Yadav Villa

(With inputs from agencies)

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here