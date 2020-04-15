App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 03:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic: Aarogya Setu gets 50 million users in 13 days, breaks Pokémon GO’s record

Post-PM Modi’s televised address, approximately 127 downloads happened per second to record a surge from 39 million to 50 million on April 14.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India’s coronavirus contact tracing app Aarogya Setu has become the world’s fastest growing mobile app, registering over 50 million users within 13 days of its launch.

Of these, 11 million reportedly downloaded the app in a single day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to do so in his televised address to the nation on April 14, when he announced the extension of the lockdown till May 3.

This means, post-PM Modi’s address, approximately 127 downloads happened per second to record a surge from 39 million to 50 million on April 14.

Read Also: How to use the Aarogya Setu app and what are its features?

With 99 percent downloads on Android, Aarogya Setu overtook Nintendo’s popular augmented reality game Pokémon GO’s record of 50 million downloads on Google Play in 19 days in 2016, Hindustan Times has reported.

Arnab Kumar, programme director of frontier technologies, Niti Aayog, told the newspaper that they had expected to breach the 50 million-mark by April 15, but reached it a day before, courtesy PM Modi’s address leading to 11 million downloads on Tuesday – the sharpest single-day spike since the app was launched.

Kumar, who is a part of the team that developed the app, said, “PM Modi’s announcement led to a spike that peaked at 100,000 registrations per minute in the afternoon, at around 20,000 downloads per minute on average over the rest of the day.”

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 03:12 pm

tags #Aarogya Setu #coronavirus #India

