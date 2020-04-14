Coronavirus pandemic | How to use the Aarogya Setu app and what are its features?

The Aarogya Setu app was officially released this month by the Government of India for iOS and Android users. Aarogya Setu is a COVID-19 tracking app aimed at ensuring citizens are informed and updated.

During his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to use the app. According to PM Modi, the app could subsequently be used as an e-pass to facilitate essential travel.

How to download Aarogya Setu?

The app can be downloaded on Apple’s App Store or Google’s Play Store for iPhone and Android smartphone users, respectively. Aarogya Setu can be found with a simple search on each platform’s app store.

How to use Aarogya Setu?

The app uses Bluetooth-based proximity tracking and location data, so you will have to grant certain permissions and Bluetooth access before using it.

Once the permissions are granted, you will have to register your mobile number on the app.

After confirming the OTP, you will need to accept the terms and conditions and enter your “Personal Details”.

These details will include the name, age, gender, and profession. You will also be asked details about international travel history of the last 30 days and if you can “volunteer” during the lockdown.

How to take the Aarogya Setu test?

The Aarogya Setu test will ask users a series of questions and use location data to determine the level of risk of being exposed to the COVID-19 virus.

Once you take the test, the app will ask you a series of questions about personal details, the symptoms of the virus, travel history of the last 14 days, and if you have come into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or if you are a healthcare worker who has examined a COVID-19 patient.

The government suggests that you take the Aarogya Setu test on a regular basis.

What are the features of Aarogya Setu?

Apart from the test, the Aarogya Setu app also provides additional information, including “How to maintain social distancing” and a “How to stay safe” video.

Users can also download PDFs for information on the following subjects – COVID-19 Do’s & Don’ts, Learn more about COVID-19 and Safety measures against COVID-19.

The Twitter feature of the app that provided the latest tweets from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has been replaced with a new feature that allows you to donate funds to the PM Cares initiative.