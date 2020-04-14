App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2020 05:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | How to use the Aarogya Setu app and what are its features?

The government suggests that you take the Aarogya Setu test on a regular basis

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Aarogya Setu app was officially released this month by the Government of India for iOS and Android users. Aarogya Setu is a COVID-19 tracking app aimed at ensuring citizens are informed and updated.

During his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to use the app. According to PM Modi, the app could subsequently be used as an e-pass to facilitate essential travel.

How to download Aarogya Setu?

Close

The app can be downloaded on Apple’s App Store or Google’s Play Store for iPhone and Android smartphone users, respectively. Aarogya Setu can be found with a simple search on each platform’s app store.

related news

How to use Aarogya Setu?

The app uses Bluetooth-based proximity tracking and location data, so you will have to grant certain permissions and Bluetooth access before using it.

Once the permissions are granted, you will have to register your mobile number on the app.

After confirming the OTP, you will need to accept the terms and conditions and enter your “Personal Details”.

These details will include the name, age, gender, and profession. You will also be asked details about international travel history of the last 30 days and if you can “volunteer” during the lockdown.

How to take the Aarogya Setu test?

The Aarogya Setu test will ask users a series of questions and use location data to determine the level of risk of being exposed to the COVID-19 virus.

Once you take the test, the app will ask you a series of questions about personal details, the symptoms of the virus, travel history of the last 14 days, and if you have come into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or if you are a healthcare worker who has examined a COVID-19 patient.

The government suggests that you take the Aarogya Setu test on a regular basis.

What are the features of Aarogya Setu?

Apart from the test, the Aarogya Setu app also provides additional information, including “How to maintain social distancing” and a “How to stay safe” video.

Users can also download PDFs for information on the following subjects – COVID-19 Do’s & Don’ts, Learn more about COVID-19 and Safety measures against COVID-19.

The Twitter feature of the app that provided the latest tweets from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has been replaced with a new feature that allows you to donate funds to the PM Cares initiative.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 14, 2020 05:16 pm

tags #coronavirus

most popular

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.