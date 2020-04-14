App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2020 07:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Aaditya Thackeray blames Centre for the protest by migrant workers

Hundreds of migrant workers who earn daily wages in Mumbai came out on road on Tuesday afternoon demanding transport arrangements to go back to their native places. The protest took place hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an extension of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown till May 3.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Aaditya Thackeray after meeting Governor at Raj Bhavan. (Image: PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray after meeting Governor at Raj Bhavan. (Image: PTI)

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday blamed the Centre for the protest by hundreds of migrant workers near Bandra railway station here and sought a road map to facilitate their journey back to their native places.

Hundreds of migrant workers who earn daily wages in Mumbai came out on road on Tuesday afternoon demanding transport arrangements to go back to their native places. The protest took place hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an extension of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown till May 3.

In a series of tweets, Thackeray said, "The current situation in Bandra, now dispersed or even the rioting in Surat is a result of the union government not being able to take a call on arranging a way back home migrant labour."

Close

"They don't want food or shelter, they want to go back home," Thackeray said.

related news

He felt a mutual road map drawn up with the Union government will help migrant labourers travel from one state to another during the lockdown period and reach their homes.

Time and again this issue has been raised with the Centre, he said.

Also read: Lockdown Extended Till May 3; Restrictions May Be Eased In Some Areas After April 20

Thackeray said feedback from all migrant labour camps is similar - that these workers want to go back to their native places.

"Many are refusing to eat or stay in these camps," he said.

Currently, more than six lakh people are housed in various shelter camps across Maharashtra, he said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 14, 2020 07:30 pm

tags #Aaditya Thackeray #coronavirus #Maharashtra #migrant workers #mumbai #Politics

most popular

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.