May 22, 2020 07:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Delhi police reduces COVID-19 money to its personnel from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10,000
Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact. Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 1,12,359.
Today is the fifty-ninth day of India's nationwide lockdown, meant to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 1,12,359. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 3,435. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Delhi have reported the highest number of cases.Globally, there have been over 51 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 3.32 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Russia, Brazil, the United Kingdom and Spain are the most-affected countries.
Delhi police reduces COVID-19 money to its personnel
Coronavirus came from China, says Trump
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE update | Seven staff posted at the Wireless Control Room of Delhi Police's west district have tested positive for COVID-19 following which the district control room was shut last night, police said. A staff posted at the wireless control room of the west district tested positive for COVID-19 four days ago, following which samples of other staff were taken for testing. (PTI)
Coronavirus LIVE update | JUST IN: Maharashtra government seizes illegal liquor worth Rs 31 Lakh in the last 24 hours. The liquor was being smuggled in the state through various sealed borders. 32 persons have been arrested. Till now, the govt has seized illegal liquor worth Rs 16 crore at the state borders. (CNN News18)
AIIMS doctors are contemplating autopsy of a COVID-19 victim to study how long the coronavirus can survive in a dead body and if it can transmit the infection.
Read more: AIIMS to conduct first autopsy to study how long virus stays in a body
Coronavirus in Jharkhand LIVE update | 5 more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Jharkhand's Bokaro, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 308: State Health Secretary, Nitin Madan Kulkarni (ANI)
Coronavirus LIVE update | Delhi police reduces COVID-19 money to its personnel from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10,000
The Delhi police has decided to reduce the amount given to its personnel who get infected with the coronavirus while on duty from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10,000 after the number of infections increased rapidly in the force, officials told news agency PTI. They said over 250 police personnel have been infected with the vIn April, when 25-30 policemen were infected, the Delhi police had decided to give Rs 1 lakh from the Delhi Police Welfare Society to the personnel, according to officials.
Coronavirus LIVE update | Gurgaon reports first COVID death, total cases in Haryana rise to 1,031
Struggling with the maximum coronavirus cases in Haryana, Gurgaon yesterday reported its first COVID-19 death with total infectious cases in the state rising to 1,031.
A 38-year-old man from Gurgaon, who had been suffering from cough and fever for the past five days, passed away on May 20. However, his death was included in the state health department's evening bulletin as COVID-19 death yesterday. (PTI)
Coronavirus LIVE updates | Coronavirus came from China, US is not going to take it lightly, says Trump
The deadly coronavirus came from China and the US is not going to take it lightly, President Donald Trump said yesterday.
"It came from China. We are not happy about it. We just signed a trade deal, the ink wasn't dry and all of the sudden this floated in. We are not going to take it lightly," Trump said participating in a Listening Session with African-American Leaders in Michigan. (PTI)
