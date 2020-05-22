App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 22, 2020 08:42 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Spain allows outdoor dining again in Madrid and Barcelona

Spain started phasing out one of Europe's toughest lockdown earlier this month, but full restrictions had remained in both Madrid and Barcelona because their outbreaks were so severe.

Reuters

Coronavirus lockdown will be eased in Spain's capital Madrid and second city Barcelona from Monday to allow outdoor dining and gatherings of up to 10 people as infections have slowed sufficiently there, the government said.

Restrictions will be relaxed even further in other regions comprising about half of Spain's population.

Spain started phasing out one of Europe's toughest lockdown earlier this month, but full restrictions had remained in both Madrid and Barcelona because their outbreaks were so severe.

Close

In Barcelona, beaches were opened for walking this week, but public swimming and sunbathing will remain banned.

related news

"Each step we make, must be a safe one," Health Minister Salvador Illa said. "Since the phase-out process is complex, I want to call for individual responsibility."

Bars and restaurants in Madrid and Barcelona will be allowed to reopen on pavements and terraces at half capacity from Monday, churches can also throw open their doors again, and people will be free to travel outside the cities.

Other areas of Spain will move to another phase of the return to normality.

Theatres, cinemas, art galleries, museums can reopen there from Monday at no more than a third of capacity, some schools will restart, and some outdoor activities such as hunting and fishing will be allowed again.

Trips between provinces are still banned, however.

Spain, one of the world's worst-hit countries with 27,940 registered fatalities and 233,037 infections, introduced its lockdown on March 14.

As people have been confined at home, the rate of new fatalities has steadily fallen to fewer than 100 deaths a day.

Though phasing out the lockdown, the government has imposed a 14-day self-quarantine on the few overseas travellers allowed in to try and avoid a second wave of COVID-19.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 22, 2020 08:35 pm

tags #Barcelona #Business #coronavirus #Madrid #Spain #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Lockdown 4.0 | Here is a list of essential medical gadgets to have at home

Coronavirus Lockdown 4.0 | Here is a list of essential medical gadgets to have at home

Coronavirus wrap May 22: RBI slashes repo rate by 40 bps; BMC allows home delivery of liquor in Mumbai

Coronavirus wrap May 22: RBI slashes repo rate by 40 bps; BMC allows home delivery of liquor in Mumbai

With remote work plan, Facebook dashes hopes of paycheck arbitrage

With remote work plan, Facebook dashes hopes of paycheck arbitrage

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.