Coronavirus state-wise tally September 21: Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally crosses 12 lakh mark

Maharashtra reported 20,627 new cases of the novel coronavirus on September 20, taking its tally to over 12 lakh.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on September 21 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website. About 16 states have reported more than 1 lakh COVID-19 cases each since the outbreak began in March.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 12,08,642 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 6,25,514 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 5,41,993 cases

> Karnataka - 5,19,537 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 3,54,275 cases

India has recorded more than 54.8 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 87,882 deaths. Of these, more than 10 lakh are active cases while nearly 44 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 7,31,534 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on September 20, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 147 -9 3452 16 52 2 Andhra Pradesh 78836 -2927 541319 10608 5359 57 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1964 7 5408 128 13 4 Assam 28780 -582 127338 1795 562 14 5 Bihar 13005 376 155155 1857 864 3 6 Chandigarh 2821 -90 7138 372 123 4 7 Chhattisgarh 37853 364 47653 1572 677 13 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 229 21 2693 16 2 9 Delhi 32097 33 209632 3742 4982 37 10 Goa 5781 -139 22297 537 351 9 11 Gujarat 16208 186 103648 1204 3319 17 12 Haryana 21411 -271 88697 2547 1149 29 13 Himachal Pradesh 4444 136 7565 81 120 4 14 Jammu and Kashmir 22032 751 40957 692 1001 14 15 Jharkhand 13791 243 56944 1247 617 2 16 Karnataka 98062 -521 413452 8611 8023 101 17 Kerala 39484 1949 95702 2751 535 16 18 Ladakh 1013 20 2691 25 49 19 Madhya Pradesh 22300 336 81374 2216 1970 27 20 Maharashtra 291630 -6236 884341 26408 32671 455 21 Manipur 2070 124 6767 44 57 2 22 Meghalaya 2111 73 2513 30 36 23 Mizoram 583 -5 1002 12 0 24 Nagaland 1184 -22 4252 81 15 25 Odisha 33504 302 145675 4018 701 10 26 Puducherry 4908 123 17556 347 462 27 Punjab 22278 -121 72598 2225 2813 56 28 Rajasthan 18184 187 95469 1664 1336 14 29 Sikkim 469 43 1975 3 28 3 30 Tamil Nadu 46703 250 486479 5206 8811 60 31 Telangana 29636 -937 141930 2230 1042 9 32 Tripura 6566 -417 15464 654 245 6 33 Uttarakhand 12455 -10 28017 875 491 13 34 Uttar Pradesh 65954 -920 283274 6584 5047 94 35 West Bengal 24806 158 195972 2958 4359 61 Total# 1003299 -7525 4396399 93356 87882 1130 *(Including foreign nationals) **(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities) #State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 3.07 crore infections and over 9.5 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

