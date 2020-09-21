172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-cases-death-count-statewise-tally-september-21-latest-news-today-maharashtra-most-affected-5863361.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2020 10:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally September 21: Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally crosses 12 lakh mark

With more than 12.8 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Andhra Pradesh (6.25 lakh) and Tamil Nadu (5.41 lakh).

Moneycontrol News

Maharashtra reported 20,627  new cases of the novel coronavirus on September 20, taking its tally to over 12 lakh.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

The data was updated at 8.00 am on September 21 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website. About 16 states have reported more than 1 lakh COVID-19 cases each since the outbreak began in March.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 12,08,642 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 6,25,514 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 5,41,993 cases

> Karnataka - 5,19,537 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 3,54,275 cases

India has recorded more than 54.8 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 87,882 deaths. Of these, more than 10 lakh are active cases while nearly 44 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 7,31,534 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on September 20, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands147-9 345216 52
2Andhra Pradesh78836-2927 54131910608 535957 
3Arunachal Pradesh19645408128 13
4Assam28780-582 1273381795 56214 
5Bihar13005376 1551551857 864
6Chandigarh2821-90 7138372 123
7Chhattisgarh37853364 476531572 67713 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu22921 269316 2
9Delhi3209733 2096323742 498237 
10Goa5781-139 22297537 351
11Gujarat16208186 1036481204 331917 
12Haryana21411-271 886972547 114929 
13Himachal Pradesh4444136 756581 120
14Jammu and Kashmir22032751 40957692 100114 
15Jharkhand13791243 569441247 617
16Karnataka98062-521 4134528611 8023101 
17Kerala394841949 957022751 53516 
18Ladakh101320 269125 49
19Madhya Pradesh22300336 813742216 197027 
20Maharashtra291630-6236 88434126408 32671455 
21Manipur2070124 676744 57
22Meghalaya211173 251330 36
23Mizoram583-5 100212 0
24Nagaland1184-22 425281 15
25Odisha33504302 1456754018 70110 
26Puducherry4908123 17556347 462
27Punjab22278-121 725982225 281356 
28Rajasthan18184187 954691664 133614 
29Sikkim46943 197528
30Tamil Nadu46703250 4864795206 881160 
31Telangana29636-937 1419302230 1042
32Tripura6566-417 15464654 245
33Uttarakhand12455-10 28017875 49113 
34Uttar Pradesh65954-920 2832746584 504794 
35West Bengal24806158 1959722958 435961 
Total#1003299-7525 439639993356 878821130 
*(Including foreign nationals)
**(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 3.07 crore infections and over 9.5 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.
First Published on Sep 21, 2020 10:17 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

