Coronavirus state-wise tally June 3: Confirmed cases in Delhi cross 22,000

With 72,300 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (24,586), Delhi (22,132) and Gujarat (17,617).
India has recorded over 2 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 5,815 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, 1,01,497 are active cases while 1,00,302 have recovered.
The data was updated at 8.00 am on June 3 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|0
|33
|0
|33
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1413
|2421
|64
|3898
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|21
|1
|0
|22
|4
|Assam
|1185
|324
|4
|1513
|5
|Bihar
|2185
|1946
|24
|4155
|6
|Chandigarh
|82
|214
|5
|301
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|433
|130
|1
|564
|8
|Dadra Nagar Haveli
|3
|1
|0
|4
|9
|Delhi
|12333
|9243
|556
|22132
|10
|Goa
|22
|57
|0
|79
|11
|Gujarat
|4631
|11894
|1092
|17617
|12
|Haryana
|1560
|1069
|23
|2652
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|200
|140
|5
|345
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1732
|953
|33
|2718
|15
|Jharkhand
|387
|320
|5
|712
|16
|Karnataka
|2341
|1403
|52
|3796
|17
|Kerala
|774
|627
|11
|1412
|18
|Ladakh
|33
|47
|1
|81
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|2835
|5221
|364
|8420
|20
|Maharashtra
|38502
|31333
|2465
|72300
|21
|Manipur
|75
|14
|0
|89
|22
|Meghalaya
|14
|12
|1
|27
|23
|Mizoram
|12
|1
|0
|13
|24
|Nagaland
|49
|0
|0
|49
|25
|Odisha
|913
|1325
|7
|2245
|26
|Puducherry
|57
|25
|0
|82
|27
|Punjab
|279
|2017
|46
|2342
|28
|Rajasthan
|2735
|6435
|203
|9373
|29
|Sikkim
|1
|0
|0
|1
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|10683
|13706
|197
|24586
|31
|Telangana
|1273
|1526
|92
|2891
|32
|Tripura
|295
|173
|0
|468
|33
|Uttarakhand
|784
|252
|7
|1043
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|3109
|5030
|222
|8361
|35
|West Bengal
|3423
|2410
|335
|6168
|Cases being reassigned to states
|7123
|7123
|Total#
|101497
|100303
|5815
|207615
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, more than 63.7 lakh infections and over 3.8 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
