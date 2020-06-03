App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 09:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 3: Confirmed cases in Delhi cross 22,000

With 72,300 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (24,586), Delhi (22,132) and Gujarat (17,617).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded over 2 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 5,815 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 1,01,497 are active cases while 1,00,302 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on June 3 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

With 72,300 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (24,586), Delhi (22,132) and Gujarat (17,617).

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**Total Confirmed cases*
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands033033
2Andhra Pradesh14132421643898
3Arunachal Pradesh211022
4Assam118532441513
5Bihar21851946244155
6Chandigarh822145301
7Chhattisgarh4331301564
8Dadra Nagar Haveli3104
9Delhi12333924355622132
10Goa2257079
11Gujarat463111894109217617
12Haryana15601069232652
13Himachal Pradesh2001405345
14Jammu and Kashmir1732953332718
15Jharkhand3873205712
16Karnataka23411403523796
17Kerala774627111412
18Ladakh3347181
19Madhya Pradesh283552213648420
20Maharashtra3850231333246572300
21Manipur7514089
22Meghalaya1412127
23Mizoram121013
24Nagaland490049
25Odisha913132572245
26Puducherry5725082
27Punjab2792017462342
28Rajasthan273564352039373
29Sikkim1001
30Tamil Nadu106831370619724586
31Telangana12731526922891
32Tripura2951730468
33Uttarakhand78425271043
34Uttar Pradesh310950302228361
35West Bengal342324103356168
Cases being reassigned to states71237123
Total#1014971003035815207615
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 63.7 lakh infections and over 3.8 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 09:49 am

