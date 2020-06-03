Coronavirus state-wise tally June 3: Confirmed cases in Delhi cross 22,000

India has recorded over 2 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 5,815 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 1,01,497 are active cases while 1,00,302 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on June 3 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With 72,300 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (24,586), Delhi (22,132) and Gujarat (17,617).

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 33 0 33 2 Andhra Pradesh 1413 2421 64 3898 3 Arunachal Pradesh 21 1 0 22 4 Assam 1185 324 4 1513 5 Bihar 2185 1946 24 4155 6 Chandigarh 82 214 5 301 7 Chhattisgarh 433 130 1 564 8 Dadra Nagar Haveli 3 1 0 4 9 Delhi 12333 9243 556 22132 10 Goa 22 57 0 79 11 Gujarat 4631 11894 1092 17617 12 Haryana 1560 1069 23 2652 13 Himachal Pradesh 200 140 5 345 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1732 953 33 2718 15 Jharkhand 387 320 5 712 16 Karnataka 2341 1403 52 3796 17 Kerala 774 627 11 1412 18 Ladakh 33 47 1 81 19 Madhya Pradesh 2835 5221 364 8420 20 Maharashtra 38502 31333 2465 72300 21 Manipur 75 14 0 89 22 Meghalaya 14 12 1 27 23 Mizoram 12 1 0 13 24 Nagaland 49 0 0 49 25 Odisha 913 1325 7 2245 26 Puducherry 57 25 0 82 27 Punjab 279 2017 46 2342 28 Rajasthan 2735 6435 203 9373 29 Sikkim 1 0 0 1 30 Tamil Nadu 10683 13706 197 24586 31 Telangana 1273 1526 92 2891 32 Tripura 295 173 0 468 33 Uttarakhand 784 252 7 1043 34 Uttar Pradesh 3109 5030 222 8361 35 West Bengal 3423 2410 335 6168 Cases being reassigned to states 7123 7123 Total# 101497 100303 5815 207615 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 63.7 lakh infections and over 3.8 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

