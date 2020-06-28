Coronavirus state-wise tally June 28: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delhi cross 80,000

India has recorded 5,28,859 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 16,095 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 2,03,051 are active cases while 3,09,713 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on June 28 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With 1,59,133 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Delhi (80,188) and Tamil Nadu (78,335).

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 29 43 0 72 2 Andhra Pradesh 6648 5480 157 12285 3 Arunachal Pradesh 122 54 1 177 4 Assam 2307 4500 9 6816 5 Bihar 2029 6843 59 8931 6 Chandigarh 87 335 6 428 7 Chhattisgarh 618 1914 13 2545 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 122 55 0 177 9 Delhi 28329 49301 2558 80188 10 Goa 706 420 2 1128 11 Gujarat 6511 22409 1789 30709 12 Haryana 4737 8472 218 13427 13 Himachal Pradesh 376 509 9 894 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2648 4225 93 6966 15 Jharkhand 603 1724 12 2339 16 Karnataka 4445 7287 191 11923 17 Kerala 1939 2110 22 4071 18 Ladakh 405 554 1 960 19 Madhya Pradesh 2444 9971 550 12965 20 Maharashtra 67615 84245 7273 159133 21 Manipur 660 432 0 1092 22 Meghalaya 4 42 1 47 23 Mizoram 93 55 0 148 24 Nagaland 223 164 0 387 25 Odisha 1726 4606 18 6350 26 Puducherry 388 221 10 619 27 Punjab 1608 3320 128 5056 28 Rajasthan 3186 13367 391 16944 29 Sikkim 41 46 0 87 30 Tamil Nadu 33216 44094 1025 78335 31 Telangana 8265 4928 243 13436 32 Tripura 262 1071 1 1334 33 Uttarakhand 842 1912 37 2791 34 Uttar Pradesh 6685 14215 649 21549 35 West Bengal 5293 10789 629 16711 Cases being reassigned to states 7839 7839 Total# 203051 309713 16095 528859 *(including foreign nationals) **(more than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities) #state-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, nearly 1 crore infections and over 4.9 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.