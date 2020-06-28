App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2020 09:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 28: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delhi cross 80,000

With 1,59,133 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Delhi (80,188) and Tamil Nadu (78,335).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded 5,28,859 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 16,095 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 2,03,051 are active cases while 3,09,713 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on June 28 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

With 1,59,133 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Delhi (80,188) and Tamil Nadu (78,335).

 

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
Total Confirmed cases*
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands2943072
2Andhra Pradesh6648548015712285
3Arunachal Pradesh122541177
4Assam2307450096816
5Bihar20296843598931
6Chandigarh873356428
7Chhattisgarh6181914132545
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu122550177
9Delhi2832949301255880188
10Goa70642021128
11Gujarat651122409178930709
12Haryana4737847221813427
13Himachal Pradesh3765099894
14Jammu and Kashmir26484225936966
15Jharkhand6031724122339
16Karnataka4445728719111923
17Kerala19392110224071
18Ladakh4055541960
19Madhya Pradesh2444997155012965
20Maharashtra67615842457273159133
21Manipur66043201092
22Meghalaya442147
23Mizoram93550148
24Nagaland2231640387
25Odisha17264606186350
26Puducherry38822110619
27Punjab160833201285056
28Rajasthan31861336739116944
29Sikkim4146087
30Tamil Nadu3321644094102578335
31Telangana8265492824313436
32Tripura262107111334
33Uttarakhand8421912372791
34Uttar Pradesh66851421564921549
35West Bengal52931078962916711
Cases being reassigned to states
78397839
Total#20305130971316095528859
*(including foreign nationals)
**(more than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
#state-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, nearly 1 crore infections and over 4.9 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

First Published on Jun 28, 2020 09:52 am

