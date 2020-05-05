The poor should be given money to revive economy amid COVID-19 crisis: Abhijit Banerjee tells Rahul Gandhi

Spending is the easiest way to revive the economy amid the COVID-19 crisis, Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee told Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, adding that a direct transfer to people to spend was a good way to ensure this.

The former Congress president was in conversation with Banerjee on May 5 about the economic fallout as a part of his series of deliberations with experts on economy and health.

Asked about the steps to take out the Indian economy from the damage caused by the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, Banerjee said, "Many countries have introduced a stimulus package for small businesses. We are yet to take concrete steps towards it. Moratorium on debt payments is a good move, but we need to do more."

The problem is that the present government has embraced weak policies put in place by the UPA government, he said.

"State governments should be given money in order to get cash in the hands of people who are excluded," said Banerjee. He added that it was not necessary to give the money right away, but the government should assure such people that the money would be given. The government could give it at the assured point of time, he said.

On May 4, the Congress party tweeted a 1.44-minute clip from their conversation which aired in full the next day.

The first such dialogue was held last week when Gandhi discussed the coronavirus pandemic and its economic implications with former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan.

During that dialogue, Rajan said that India should be "cleverer" in lifting the lockdown and open up its economy in a "measured way" soon to save jobs.