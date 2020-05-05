App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 10:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The poor should be given money to revive economy amid COVID-19 crisis: Abhijit Banerjee tells Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was in conversation with Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee on dealing with the economic fallout as part of his series of deliberations with experts on economy and health.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Spending is the easiest way to revive the economy amid the COVID-19 crisis, Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee told Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, adding that a direct transfer to people to spend was a good way to ensure this.

The former Congress president was in conversation with Banerjee on May 5 about the economic fallout as a part of his series of deliberations with experts on economy and health.

Asked about the steps to take out the Indian economy from the damage caused by the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, Banerjee said, "Many countries have introduced a stimulus package for small businesses. We are yet to take concrete steps towards it. Moratorium on debt payments is a good move, but we need to do more."

Close

The problem is that the present government has embraced weak policies put in place by the UPA government, he said.

related news

"State governments should be given money in order to get cash in the hands of people who are excluded," said Banerjee. He added that it was not necessary to give the money right away, but the government should assure such people that the money would be given. The government could give it at the assured point of time, he said.

On May 4, the Congress party tweeted a 1.44-minute clip from their conversation which aired in full the next day.

The first such dialogue was held last week when Gandhi discussed the coronavirus pandemic and its economic implications with former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan.

During that dialogue, Rajan said that India should be "cleverer" in lifting the lockdown and open up its economy in a "measured way" soon to save jobs.

He also said that Rs 65,000 crore should be spent to support the poor hit hard by the crisis.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 5, 2020 09:52 am

tags #Congress #coronavirus #India #Rahul Gandhi

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus crisis | Delhi leads in testing; West Bengal, UP, Bihar, and MP trail: Report

Coronavirus crisis | Delhi leads in testing; West Bengal, UP, Bihar, and MP trail: Report

BofA says PSBs will need up to Rs 1.14 lakh crore capital; recommends recap bonds to fund banks

BofA says PSBs will need up to Rs 1.14 lakh crore capital; recommends recap bonds to fund banks

Coronavirus impact: Aviation Ministry notifies conditional exemptions for use of drones meant for aid

Coronavirus impact: Aviation Ministry notifies conditional exemptions for use of drones meant for aid

most popular

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.