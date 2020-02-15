App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2020 06:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Compulsory attendance for teachers at Arvind Kejriwal's swearing-in ?

Kejriwal-led AAP recently swept the Delhi elections, winning 62 of the total 70 Assembly seats.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A circular issued by Delhi’s Directorate of Education (DoE) has gathered flak by opposition leaders. It has called all officials, teachers, and principals of Delhi government schools to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister elect Arvind Kejriwal and his Council of Ministers on February 16.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor recently tweeted a circular and said,"After winning the elections in the basis of freebies, AAP has legislators but no support from the people. Worried about people not coming to his swearing-in ceremony, the chief minister, through the chief secretary, has asked 30,000 teachers to be present at the Ramlila Maidan on Sunday."


A senior DoE official said, "The circular should be taken on face value. They have been invited as an honour to their contribution to the education model of the AAP government," News18 has reported. 

Meanwhile, AAP leader Jasmine Shah said:

It is yet to be clarified whether it was mandatory for the invitees to attend the event or not.



First Published on Feb 15, 2020 06:10 pm

tags #Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) #Arvind Kejriwal #Assembly Elections 2020 #Delhi #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020

