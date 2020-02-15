Compulsory attendance for teachers at Arvind Kejriwal's swearing-in ?

A circular issued by Delhi’s Directorate of Education (DoE) has gathered flak by opposition leaders. It has called all officials, teachers, and principals of Delhi government schools to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister elect Arvind Kejriwal and his Council of Ministers on February 16.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor recently tweeted a circular and said,"After winning the elections in the basis of freebies, AAP has legislators but no support from the people. Worried about people not coming to his swearing-in ceremony, the chief minister, through the chief secretary, has asked 30,000 teachers to be present at the Ramlila Maidan on Sunday."

Kejriwal-led AAP recently swept the Delhi elections, winning 62 of the total 70 Assembly seats.

A senior DoE official said, "The circular should be taken on face value. They have been invited as an honour to their contribution to the education model of the AAP government," News18 has reported.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Jasmine Shah said:



Delhi's teachers and principals are the architects of Delhi's transformation in the past 5 years. They deserve to be invited to the swearing-in at Ramlila Maidan tomorrow. When did BJP last think of teachers in at the centre of your 'vikas' model? Never did, never will. https://t.co/p7U2XHI4E7 — Jasmine Shah (@Jasmine441) February 15, 2020



It is yet to be clarified whether it was mandatory for the invitees to attend the event or not.