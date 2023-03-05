Companies investing in UP should work towards developing skills of local youth: Yogi Adityanath

File image of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday urged various manufacturing companies investing in the state to work towards developing skills of the local youth along while expanding through operations of new units.

During the inauguration of Berger Paints' manufacturing facility at Sandila (Hardoi) virtually, the chief minister said, "Companies investing in the state along with starting their manufacturing units should commence skill development centres for the local youth. We must work together to ensure skilled manpower for the future."

"Recently our government entered into an MoA (memorandum of association) with Tata Technologies to upgrade 150 ITIs in the state to take forward the skill development programme for the youth with new age trades. At least one skill development centre should be established in Hardoi, Sandila, for which full cooperation will be provided by UP State Industrial Development Authority," he added.

He said on the eve of Holi, an investment of over Rs 1,000 crore on the ground marks a new industrial revolution in UP.

In the midst of numerous challenges, the state's industrial development department tried to create an opportunity in Sandila. As a result, the new unit of Berger Paints was set up.

"We all know that with such a huge investment, the unit of Berger Paints began operation in the short span of just 30 months. This also reflects that the state is emerging as the most prominent destination for industrial investment in the country today," he said.

Emphasising that investments are being made in every part of the state, the chief minister said that earlier whenever there were talks of investment, it was considered to mean for the NCR areas-- Noida, Greater Noida, Yamuna Authority and Ghaziabad.

"Before 2017, the challenge before us was what should be done to remove the regional economic disparity. The investment could reach Lucknow to a great extent. Apart from this, there was no fifth place where one could go ahead with huge investment. However, all myths were destroyed by the Global Investors Summit", he said.

Investment proposals worth about Rs 35 lakh crore have been received by the state, proposals worth Rs 10 lakh crore and Rs 4.29 lakh crore have been received by eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bundelkhand region respectively, Adityanath said.

Investment proposals have been received for all 75 districts. It projects Uttar Pradesh to the country and the world as one of the best investment destinations in the country, he added.

"Today, the law and order situation of Uttar Pradesh is an example in front of the country. Uttar Pradesh no longer has to pick and choose as it has sectoral policies now. We are also making the best use of technology, single window system, MoU monitoring system, Udyami Mitra and incentive monitoring system, leaving no room for human intervention and the results are in front of everyone," he said.

On this occasion, the chief minister also appealed to all the public representatives of Hardoi to contribute to encouraging investment proposals to accelerate development and enhance employment prospects for thousands of people directly and indirectly.

"This is an opportunity for us to better utilise the potential of our region for its development. For some time now we have seen in Sandila, especially after Berger Paints, there are various companies like Varun Beverages (Pepsi), ITC, Green Ply, Haldiram, Weebly Scott, Austin Ply, Pidilite, in the process of setting up their units. Currently, we are in the process of providing land to these companies," he said.

"I assure all the investors making investments that the state government guarantees the security of every investment made by them. The government will contribute to the growth of your business through not only safe but fruitful investments," he said.