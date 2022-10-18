English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Centre disbands MDMA formed to probe Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

    MDMA was working under the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and comprised officers from multiple central security agencies.

    PTI
    October 18, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST

    The government has wound up the 24-year-old Multi-Disciplinary Monitoring Agency (MDMA) constituted to probe the wider conspiracy into the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, officials have said.

    MDMA was working under the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and comprised officers from multiple central security agencies.

    The order to disband the agency was issued in May and the pending investigation has been handed over to a different unit of the CBI, the officials said.

    The agency was set up in 1998 for two years on the recommendation of MC Jain Commission and was given annual extensions, but it failed to achieve any major breakthrough.

    The agency, headed by a deputy inspector general of police-ranked officer, had sent 24 Letters Rogatory to countries like Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom and Malaysia seeking information on various aspects of the case, including banking transactions.

    Close

    Related stories

    Over 20 requests were responded to by these countries and only few were remaining, they said.

    Sources said the probe was almost complete and the issue of some pending judicial requests or Letters Rogatory sent by the MDMA will now be handled by the CBI.

    The MDMA -- initially headed by a joint director-ranked officer before being handed over to the DIG -- did not bring on record any startling revelation about the conspiracy which had tentacles in multiple countries, they said.

    Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by an LTTE suicide bomber named Dhanu during an election rally in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991.
    PTI
    Tags: #Centre #Current Affairs #India #MDMA #Rajiv Gandhi
    first published: Oct 18, 2022 09:15 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.