CBSE Class 12 Result 2020: How to check the result online

CBSE 12th Result 2020 has been declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on July 13, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced on Twitter.

Students can check their results at the official website cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE has recorded an increase of 5.38 percent in pass percentage in Class 12 exams in 2020, as 88.78 students passed this year. In 2019, the overall passing percentage was 83.40. CBSE will not be putting out a merit list for the Class 12 examination this year.

As students may not be able to go to schools to check their results this year, they can check their results online on the Board’s official websites. Alternatively, CBSE will also provide the results through SMS and on various other apps.

Here are the websites and apps where CBSE 12th Result 2020 will be available:

Websites

cbseresults.nic.in: This is a CBSE website for exam results. To check the results here, students need to log in using their roll number. The website is designed and hosted by National Informatics Centre (NIC) eCounselling Division and the contents are provided by the CBSE. It archives result from 2004.

results.gov.in: This is an alternate website to check the results of all exams held in India, including CBSE Class 10 and 12 examinations.

How to check the CBSE Class 12 Result for 2020 on website:

> Login to the official website: cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in> Click on the link for the 2020 result.> Enter your roll number and date of birth.> You will now be able to check your result.

> Download the result and take a print out. This may be required later.

On results.gov.in

Students who appeared for the examination can also check their results on the results.gov.in website by logging-in using their roll numbers.