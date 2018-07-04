Cabinet set to take up DNA Profiling Bill tomorrow

The Narendra Modi government is set to discuss the DNA Based Technology (Use and Regulation) Bill, 2017, which seeks to establish DNA data banks across India to store profiles, an Economic Times report said.

What is the DNA Profiling Bill?

This proposed legislation seeks to establish a national DNA data bank and a DNA profiling board and use the data for various specified forensic purposes.

Originally proposed in 2007, the drafting of the bill began in 2012 by the department of biotechnology of the Ministry of Science and Technology. The proposed board will have experts from fields like molecular biology, human genetics, population biology, bioethics, social sciences and many more.

This board will define standards and controls for DNA profiling. Labs will be certified by the government to access the data provided by law agencies.

The National DNA data bank will collect data from offenders, suspects, missing persons, unidentified dead bodies and volunteers. DNA data in cases of homicides, sexual assault, adultery and other crimes will also be stored in the bank.

The data will be selectively available only to people involved in the case at hand.

Many raised concerns about privacy if the bill is implemented. There is, however, a provision that any misuse of data will carry a punishment of up to three years imprisonment and fine.

The bill will be tabled in Parliament in the upcoming Monsoon Session, which is scheduled to begin from July 18.