172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|ca-exam-cannot-be-conducted-online-says-icai-to-supreme-court-6064051.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 12:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CA exam cannot be conducted online, says ICAI to Supreme Court

ICAI said the CA exam format is such that it cannot be conducted online.

Moneycontrol News

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) November 4 informed the Supreme Court that it is not possible to conduct the Chartered Accountants (CA) examination online amidst the Coronavirus outbreak.

The apex court was today hearing a plea for conducting the CA exams in 2020 and the standard operating procedures that need to be followed by ICAI.

An SC bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Sanjiv Khanna and Dinesh Maheshwari heard the plea which stated that ICAI is not adequately prepared to conduct the examination in accordance with the home ministry guidelines.

Close

SC said that ICAI must disclose the steps taken to assuage the concerns of the students and also publicly display these measures on its website. The matter has been disposed of.

Advocate Bansuri Swaraj who appeared for the petitioners said that a few CA exam centres are in containment zones. To this, senior advocate Ramji Srinivasan said that the guidelines of home ministry are being followed and that the centres mentioned above are no longer containment zones.

However, Srinivasan added that the exams cannot be conducted online because the exam format is such that it has to be conducted offline.

The CA exam 2020 will be held between the last week of November and first week of December. The dates will be between November 21 and December 14 and will be conducted in a single shift beginning 2 pm on the specific dates.
First Published on Nov 4, 2020 11:45 am

tags #CA exam #exam #HR #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.