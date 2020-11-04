CA exam cannot be conducted online, says ICAI to Supreme Court

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) November 4 informed the Supreme Court that it is not possible to conduct the Chartered Accountants (CA) examination online amidst the Coronavirus outbreak.

The apex court was today hearing a plea for conducting the CA exams in 2020 and the standard operating procedures that need to be followed by ICAI.

An SC bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Sanjiv Khanna and Dinesh Maheshwari heard the plea which stated that ICAI is not adequately prepared to conduct the examination in accordance with the home ministry guidelines.

SC said that ICAI must disclose the steps taken to assuage the concerns of the students and also publicly display these measures on its website. The matter has been disposed of.

Advocate Bansuri Swaraj who appeared for the petitioners said that a few CA exam centres are in containment zones. To this, senior advocate Ramji Srinivasan said that the guidelines of home ministry are being followed and that the centres mentioned above are no longer containment zones.

However, Srinivasan added that the exams cannot be conducted online because the exam format is such that it has to be conducted offline.

The CA exam 2020 will be held between the last week of November and first week of December. The dates will be between November 21 and December 14 and will be conducted in a single shift beginning 2 pm on the specific dates.