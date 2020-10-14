172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|bjp-releases-its-final-list-for-bihar-polls-four-ministers-renominated-5964921.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2020 10:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP releases its final list for Bihar polls; four ministers renominated



PTI
Representative Image


The BJP on October 14 issued its fourth list of 35 candidates for the Bihar assembly polls, repeating four state ministers and majority of the sitting MLAs. With this the party has named all its nominees for the 110 seats that it is contesting in the three-phase elections starting from October 28.

All the candidates are for the third phase scheduled for November 7, the party said in a statement in the national capital. The names of six women figure on the fourth list. A significant omission in the list is R S Pandey, a former union petroleum secretary and sitting BJP MLA from Bagha seat.

The party has given ticket to Ram Singh in place of Pandey this time from Bagha assembly constituency in West Champaran district. Two time BJP MLA from Raxual Ajay Kumar Singh also did not find place in the list.

The party has instead nominated Pramod Sinha from the seat located in East Champaran district on the border of Nepal.

In Pranpur seat in Katihar district, the party has given ticket to Nisha Singh, wife of former state minister Vinod Kumar Singh, who died due to post-COVID complications on Monday.

The saffron party has repeated four ministers in the present NDA government on their seats. They are- Suresh Kumar Sharma from Muzaffarpur, Krishna Kumar Rishi from Banmakhi (reserved SC) seat, Vinod Narayan Jha (Benipatti) and Pramod Kumar (Motihari).

Neeraj Kumar Singh, cousin of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput who died recently in Mumbai, will seek re-election from Chattapur in Supual district. The JD(U) and the BJP are fighting on 115 and 110 seats respectively, with two smaller allies Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM (S) and Vikassheel Insaan Party contesting on seven and 11 seats respectively. The polls to the 243-seat Bihar assembly are scheduled for October 28, November 3 and November 7. The counting of votes is slated for November 10.
First Published on Oct 14, 2020 10:56 pm

tags #Bihar #Bihar Election 2020 #BJP #Current Affairs #India

