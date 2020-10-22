Live now
Oct 22, 2020 09:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to launch BJP’s manifesto in Patna today
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Voting for 243 assembly seats in Bihar will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7.
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Bihar is gearing up for assembly elections 2020. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced a three-phase election in Bihar in October-November. Voting for 243 assembly seats in the state will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7. A total of 1,411 nominations have been filed for 78 assembly seats in Bihar which will go to polls in the third and last phase on November 7, as per the Election Commission. A total of 1,066 candidates are in the fray for the 71 seats going to the polls in the first phase and 1, 464 others for 94 seats in the second phase after the withdrawal of nomination papers. Ahead of the elections, the Centre has permitted with certain conditions political gatherings in poll-bound Bihar and also in those constituencies where bypolls are to be held with the maximum number of people in a close space or a hall capped at 200 while in an open space, it will depend on the area. Catch all the latest updates on Bihar Assembly Election 2020 here:
1,411 candidates file nominations for phase 3
A total of 1,411 nominations have been filed for 78 assembly seats in Bihar which will go to polls in the third and last phase on November 7, as per the Election Commission. The last date for filing the nominations for the third day was on Tuesday. Additional Chief Electoral Officer (ACEO) Sanjay Kumar Singh said the information on the scrutiny for the third phase, which took place yesterday, was yet to be received. The withdrawal of nominations has been slated for today and tomorrow. A total of seven candidates have filed their papers for Valimikinagar Lok Sabha bypoll which too will be held on November 7, he said.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage on the Bihar Assembly elections 2020.
The Election Commission of India has announced the three-phased election in Bihar, which has been billed as one of the biggest elections globally during the COVID-19 pandemic. Voting for 243 assembly seats in Bihar will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Counting of votes will take place on November 10. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.