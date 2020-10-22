Bihar Elections 2020: BJP promises free COVID-19 vaccine, 19 lakh jobs in its poll manifesto

Free Covid-19 vaccination for people,19 lakh jobs in next five years and AIIMS in Darbhanga are among the eleven promises in Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) poll manifesto for Bihar elections released by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Patna today.

The manifesto, ‘Paanch sutra, ek lakshya, 11 sankalp’, promises an Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) Bihar while listing party’s roadmap for the next five years (2020-2025), if votes to power.

“As soon as COVID-19 vaccine will be available for production at a mass scale, every person in Bihar will get free vaccination.” Sitharaman said. This is the first promise mentioned in the poll manifesto.

The ruling party’s promise of generating 19-lakh jobs, mostly in health sector, by BJP is a counter to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's promise of 10 lakh government jobs, if voted to power in Bihar.

“I appeal to all the people of the state to vote for NDA and make it win. Nitish Kumar will be the chief minister of Bihar for the next five years. Under his rule, Bihar will become a progressive and developed state of India,” Sitharaman said.

The Finance Minister was accompanied by senior leaders Bhupender Yadav, Nityanand Rai, Ashwini Choubey, and Pramod Kumar during the launch of manifesto.

The BJP is contesting the three-phase Bihar polls as part of the National Democratic Alliance, along with Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) and other parties. The ruling coalition is challenged by Grand Alliance comprising RJD, the Congress and the Left parties.

“Bihar is one state where all citizens are politically sensitive and well informed. They know and understand the promises a party makes. If anyone raises questions on our manifesto, we can answer them with confidence as we fulfil what we promised,” Sitharaman said

Reacting to BJP's COVID-19 vaccine promise, RJD said that the vaccine belonged to the country, not the BJP. 'The political use of the vaccine shows that they have no choice but to sell their fear of disease and death. Bihari's are self-respecting, they do not sell their children's future for a small amount,' RJD said on its Twitter handle

The three phases of voting in Bihar will be held on October 28, November 03 and 07. Counting of votes will be done on November 10.

The Congress also took a swipe at the BJP manifesto. "Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi had said that there is no money for jobs and that Rs 58,000 crore is required for the same. So, from where do they expect to provide five lakh jobs?" asked Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala in a tweet in Hindi.